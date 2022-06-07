Ranking the Fastest Belmont Stakes Times in History

The 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. This will be the 154th running of the third race of the Triple Crown. We The People is the early favourite at 2-1 according to the Daily Racing Form. To place a bet for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, go to mybookie.ag.

Now let’s take a look at some of the most spectacular Belmont Stakes performances of years past. Here are the five fastest winning times in Belmont Stakes history by a winning horse.

5) Gallant Man–

In 1957, Gallant Man had a winning time of 2:26.60. He beat favourite Bold Ruler by eight lengths. It was jockey Bill Shoemaker’s second Triple Crown race win as he previously won the 1955 Kentucky Derby while riding Swaps. In all, Shoemaker won 11 Triple Crown races including five Belmont Stakes. The winning trainer was John Nerud and the winning owner was Ralph Lowe. This was Nerud’s only Triple Crown win. The native of Minatare, Nebraska lived until he was 102 years old before passing away in 2015. The fact that Gallant Man did not win the 1957 Kentucky Derby was shocking, because Shoemaker misjudged the finish line, and was beaten by Iron Liege.

4) Risen Star–

In 1988, Risen Star had the fourth fastest Belmont time ever by a winning horse at 2:26.40. The son of the great Secretariat, Risen Star won the Preakness, Belmont, and Louisiana Derby in 1988. The horse that prevented Risen Star from winning the Triple Crown was Winning Colors, who won the 1988 Kentucky Derby. Risen Star finished third. Risen Star’s jockey, Eddie Delahoussaye won five triple crown races in his career.

3) A.P. Indy–

In 1992, A.P. Indy had a winning Belmont time of 2:26.13. The horse had a hoof problem, but was able to come out on top despite being in only fourth place after the first mile. Like Risen Star, A.P. Indy’s jockey was Delahoussaye. For Delahoussaye this was his fifth and final triple crown win at age 40. In addition to winning the 1988 Preakness and Belmont on Risen Star, he won back-to-back Kentucky Derby titles in 1982 and 1983 on Gato Del Sol and Sunny’s Halo respectively. A.P. Indy’s owner was Tomonori Tsurumaki, who was also the president of Nippon Autopolis Limited, and involved in Formula One racing.

2) Easy Goer–

In 1989, Easy Goer had a winning Belmont time of 2:26.00, also 2:26 flat. The horse prevented Sunday Silence from winning the Triple Crown. At the 1989 Kentucky Derby, Easy Goer finished 2 1/2 lengths back of Sunday Silence in second place, and then at the 1989 Preakness, Easy Goer was beaten by a nose by Sunday Silence, despite being the favourite. Then at the Belmont, Easy Goer clobbered Sunday Silence by eight lengths. Jockey Pat Day won his second of nine Triple Crown races as he previously won the 1985 Preakness on Tank’s Prospect. Its owner Ogden Phipps was considered one of the best court tennis players in the world.

1) Secretariat–

In 1973, Secretariat won the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont with a record time of 2:24.00. Considered the fastest horse of all-time, his performance at the 1973 Belmont where he beat his nearest competitor by 31 lengths is considered as legendary. Even though the horse was American, there were strong Canadian connections to Secretariat. The horse’s jockey was Ron Turcotte of Drummond, New Brunswick, and its owner was Lucien Laurin of Joliette, Quebec.

Image: Courtesy of Dell Hancock (Wikimedia Commons)

