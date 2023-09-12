Ravens Staying “In-House,” to Replace J.K. Dobbins

While the Baltimore Ravens started off their season with a win, it came at a cost. Their promising running back, J.K. Dobbins, is already out for the season with an Achilles injury. Dobbins was considered by many a fantasy football dark horse this year considering the Ravens are a run-heavy offense. However, Dobbins has struggled with injuries in the past and that history came back to haunt him yet again during week one against the Houston Texans. However, the team will stick to using a committee approach to replace his production rather than signing a free agent.

Baltimore Ravens to Replace J.K. Dobbins Internally

The Other Running Backs on Baltimore’s Depth Chart

Head coach, John Harbaugh, had some interesting comments on the running back situation.

“I pretty much consider all the guys starters, really, just being truthful about it,” Harbaugh said. “They all have to be able to play that well. They’re on the team for a reason — it’s because they’re good enough to do it, and all those backs are going to play quite a bit.”

The Ravens have plenty of capable backs to shoulder the load with the run game. Gus Edwards is a reliable backup who received most of the touches after Dobbins went out for the game. Not to mention, Melvin Gordon and Justice Hill will also receive more opportunities now. Baltimore’s forte is running the ball. As a result, the team should still be alright even with the void left by J.K. Dobbins.

J.K. Dobbins’ Injury History

Sadly, for Dobbins, injuries have plagued him for his career. Two years ago, he suffered a grade three hamstring tear. This was after he had surgery to repair an LCL tear and also suffered an ACL tear during that same calendar year. To say Dobbins has had terrible luck with would be an understatement. The potential has always been there, but injuries have unfortunately always prevented him from reaching his ceiling.

During his rookie campaign, Dobbins was solid as he rushed for 805 yards to go along with nine touchdowns. Clearly, he is effective when healthy. It is unfortunate that such a promising running back has already been plagued with so many injuries with a lot of years still left in the proverbial tank. Hopefully, J.K. Dobbins can bounce back and eventually reach his true potential.

