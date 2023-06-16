Featured

Ray Lewis III Passes Away at Age 28

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
1081049_2336665_Ray-Lewis_updates

A tragic day in the world of football

In tragic news, Ray Lewis III, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has reportedly passed away. According to TMZ Sports, Lewis III died at the age of 28, although details surrounding his death have not been released and are not expected for a few days.

Following in Dad’s Footsteps

Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps in the world of football. He played college football as a running back at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. Prior to his collegiate career, he had a standout high school career at Lake Mary Preparatory School in Florida, where he recorded impressive rushing and receiving statistics.

In his senior year at Lake Mary Preparatory School, Lewis III rushed for 1,898 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He also contributed 676 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. After his college career, Lewis III pursued professional football and played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

In addition to his football aspirations, Lewis III had an interest in pursuing a career in music.

His younger brother Rahsaan shared a heartfelt post following his passing, highlighting the bond between them.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote. “A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because IK how much you was [really hurting]. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about you over and over just watch over us all big bruh, be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Details Yet to be Reported

The circumstances surrounding Lewis III’s death are undoubtedly difficult for his family, friends, and the football community. It is a tragic loss, and he will be remembered for his football accomplishments and his pursuits outside of the game. Our thoughts are with the Lewis family during this difficult time.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
gregg-berhalter-tecnico-unidos-candidato

USMNT: In a Shocker, Berhalter is Back

Author image Colin Lynch  •  9min
Featured
118fc0b3-ffa6-412c-9673-ee8850c14a67
US Open: Rory Is All Play and No Talk After Round One
Author image Colin Lynch  •  32min
Featured
f79dfadf18bb6344ac58be1008dd129f
Oakland A’s Are One Step Closer to a New Home in Vegas
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
1686861845977
Fowler, Schauffele Break US Open Record, Tie Major Record with Opening Round 62’s
Author image Colin Lynch  •  8h
Featured
01h109rraaxcvav2p6s5
Stetson Bennett Shines in Rams Minicamp, Despite Absent Superstars
Author image Colin Lynch  •  12h
Featured
Jay Monahan Getty FTR 062122
PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan Taking Medical Leave Following LIV Golf Deal
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 14 2023
Featured
cut (3)
Vegas Topples Panthers, Raises Lord Stanley’s Cup
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top