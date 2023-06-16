Ray Lewis III Passes Away at Age 28

A tragic day in the world of football

In tragic news, Ray Lewis III, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has reportedly passed away. According to TMZ Sports, Lewis III died at the age of 28, although details surrounding his death have not been released and are not expected for a few days.

Former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has tragically passed away 😞 He was only 28 years old💔 pic.twitter.com/m9GS5kBA9p — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) June 16, 2023

Following in Dad’s Footsteps

Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps in the world of football. He played college football as a running back at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. Prior to his collegiate career, he had a standout high school career at Lake Mary Preparatory School in Florida, where he recorded impressive rushing and receiving statistics.

In his senior year at Lake Mary Preparatory School, Lewis III rushed for 1,898 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He also contributed 676 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. After his college career, Lewis III pursued professional football and played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

In addition to his football aspirations, Lewis III had an interest in pursuing a career in music.

His younger brother Rahsaan shared a heartfelt post following his passing, highlighting the bond between them.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote. “A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because IK how much you was [really hurting]. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about you over and over just watch over us all big bruh, be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Details Yet to be Reported

The circumstances surrounding Lewis III’s death are undoubtedly difficult for his family, friends, and the football community. It is a tragic loss, and he will be remembered for his football accomplishments and his pursuits outside of the game. Our thoughts are with the Lewis family during this difficult time.