Rays sign Amed Rosario

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed infielder Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic on Tuesday. The terms of the contract according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com, is a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, with $500,000 in incentives. The Rays will be Rosario’s fourth Major League Baseball team. He previously played four seasons with the New York Mets from 2017 to 2020, three seasons with Cleveland from 2021 to 2023, and one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

Sharing time with Cleveland and Los Angeles in 2023

Rosario played 94 games for Cleveland in 2023, and 48 games for the Dodgers in 2023. He batted .263 with six home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 142 games, 510 at bats, and 545 plate appearances, Rosario scored 70 runs, and had 134 hits, 25 doubles, eight triples, 15 stolen bases, 29 walks, 193 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .378. Rosario was traded by the Cleveland Guardians to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of Mansfield, Texas on July 26.

Five hit game in a loss

Rosario had five singles in a game for the Guardians once this season, but it was not enough. It came in a 6-3 Guardians loss to the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks on June 17.

Major League Triple Leader

Rosario led the Major Leagues with nine triples during the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He had two more triples than Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Cleveland Guardians leftfielder Steven Kwan of Los Gatos, California, Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and New York Mets second baseman Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming, who were tied for second place in the triples category with seven triples.

Versatile Infielder

Rosario can play second base and shortstop. Even though he has played the majority of his career at third base, he moved over to second base last season and was effective.