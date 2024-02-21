MLB News and Rumors

Rays sign Amed Rosario

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed infielder Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic on Tuesday. The terms of the contract according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com, is a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, with $500,000 in incentives. The Rays will be Rosario’s fourth Major League Baseball team. He previously played four seasons with the New York Mets from 2017 to 2020, three seasons with Cleveland from 2021 to 2023, and one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

Sharing time with Cleveland and Los Angeles in 2023

Rosario played 94 games for Cleveland in 2023, and 48 games for the Dodgers in 2023. He batted .263 with six home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 142 games, 510 at bats, and 545 plate appearances, Rosario scored 70 runs, and had 134 hits, 25 doubles, eight triples, 15 stolen bases, 29 walks, 193 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .378. Rosario was traded by the Cleveland Guardians to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of Mansfield, Texas on July 26.

Five hit game in a loss

Rosario had five singles in a game for the Guardians once this season, but it was not enough. It came in a 6-3 Guardians loss to the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks on June 17.

Major League Triple Leader

Rosario led the Major Leagues with nine triples during the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He had two more triples than Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Cleveland Guardians leftfielder Steven Kwan of Los Gatos, California, Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and New York Mets second baseman Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming, who were tied for second place in the triples category with seven triples.

Versatile Infielder

Rosario can play second base and shortstop. Even though he has played the majority of his career at third base, he moved over to second base last season and was effective.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rays
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Don Gullett

Former MLB southpaw pitcher Don Gullett dies at age 73

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Soto Yankees
Top 10 Highest MLB Payrolls in 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Steven Okert
Marlins trade pitcher Steven Okert to Twins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
Pirates sign catcher Yasmani Grandal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers
2024 World Series Betting Odds and Best Bets: A Look at the latest 2024 World Series Odds as 2024 Spring Training Begins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Brewers sign catcher Gary Sanchez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top