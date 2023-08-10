Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan doubtful to return in 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays are in playoff contention even though they have had significant injuries to their pitching staff. At the beginning of the season, Jeffrey Springs of Belmont, North Carolina and Drew Rasmussen of Puyallup, Washington each under went Tommy John surgery. Now there are concerns that Shane McClanahan of Baltimore, Maryland will not pitch again in 2023. According to Rays manager Kevin Cash in a report from Ryan Young of Yahoo! Sports, the chances of McClanahan pitching again this season are in fact “highly unlikely.”

When did McClanahan get injured?

McClanahan suffered tightness in his left forearm on August 2 in a 7-2 Rays loss to the New York Yankees. In four innings, he gave up five earned runs in four innings of work. McClanahan gave up five hits of which two hits were home runs. Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe of New York, New York and Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California hit their 14th and 15th home runs respectively in the third inning.

2023 MLB Statistics

Prior to the five run loss for Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium a week ago, McClanahan had been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. In 21 games this season, he has a record of 11 wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.29. In 115 innings pitched, McClanahan gave up 95 hits, 42 earned runs, 15 home runs and 41 walks, to go along with 121 strikeouts, one wild pitch, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18. McClanahan was named an American League All-Star for a second straight year and leads the Major Leagues with an .846 winning percentage.

Second in the American League East

The Rays are currently at 69 wins and 47 losses and two games back of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. The Rays also have the top wildcard spot.