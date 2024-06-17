MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox set franchise record for most stolen bases in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
The New York Yankees may have the decisive edge this season over their premier rivals, the Boston Red Sox when it comes to offensive power. The Yankees are second in the Major Leagues with 110 home runs, while the Red Sox are tied for 14th with the Milwaukee Brewers with 74 dingers. However, when it comes to speed on the base paths, it is the Red Sox that have the decisive edge. The Red Sox are fifth in Major League Baseball with 69 stolen bases (also lead the American League), while the Yankees are 22nd with 37 stolen bases.

Red Sox set franchise record for most stolen bases in a game with nine

On Sunday night at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, the Red Sox set a franchise record for most stolen bases in a game with nine in a 9-3 Red Sox win over the Yankees. Twice before the Red Sox have had eight stolen bases in a single game. They accomplished the feat in a 13-6 win over the Philadelphia Athletics on July 4, 1913, and in a 4-1 Red Sox win over the Philadelphia Athletics on September 29, 1940. It is interesting that both games came against the Philadelphia Athletics, and the game in 1940, was the last regular season game for the Red Sox in 1940.

Who had the nine stolen bases for the Red Sox?

Shortstop David Hamilton of San Marcos, Texas led the Red Sox with four stolen bases. Left fielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California had two stolen bases, while first baseman Dominic Smith of Los Angeles, California, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela of Willemstad, Curacao and pinch runner Bobby Malbec of Seattle, Washington had one stolen base.

What team has the Major League record for most stolen bases in a game?

The New York Highlanders have the Major League Baseball record for most stolen bases in a game with 15. They accomplished the feat in an 18-12 Highlanders win over the St. Louis Browns on September 28, 1911.

 

 

MLB News and Rumors
