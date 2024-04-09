MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story to have season ending shoulder surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
To start the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, there has been an enormous number of injuries to starting pitchers. On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox announced that shortstop Trevor Story of Irving, Texas was gone for the season with a shoulder injury himself according to Leo Morgenstern of mlbtraderumors.com.

How did Story get hurt?

In the bottom of the fourth inning on Friday in an 8-6 Red Sox win over the Angels, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey recorded a base hit single in the infield. Story dove for the baseball, and fell awkwardly on his shoulder. Story’s shoulder was initially reportedly to be dislocated, and after further evaluation, it was determined he broke his glenoid. On Tuesday, two hours before the Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the franchise announced that shoulder surgery was required for Story and he was gone for the season.

2024 MLB Statistics

After eight games, Story batted .226 with zero home runs and four runs batted in. During eight games, 34 plate appearances and 31 at bats, he scored one run, and had seven hits, three doubles, one stolen base, three walks, 10 total bases, an on base percentage of .294, and a slugging percentage of .323. Story’s stolen base came in a 6-4 Red Sox win over the Seattle Mariners on March 28 and his run scored came in a 9-0 Red Sox win over the Oakland Athletics on April 1.

2023 MLB Statistics

Story batted .203 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. During 43 games, 158 at bats and 168 plate appearances, Story scored 12 runs, and had 32 hits, nine doubles, 10 stolen bases, nine walks, 50 total bases, an on base percentage of .250, and a slugging percentage of .316. He missed a large portion of the season with right ulnar collateral ligament surgery.

Missed on Tuesday

The Red Sox bats were quiet on Tuesday in a 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. They only had two hits as an entire team.

Jeremy Freeborn

