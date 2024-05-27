Red Sox sign right handed pitcher Brad Keller

The Boston Red Sox attempted to improve their pitching staff on Sunday with the signing of right handed pitcher Brad Keller of Snellville, Georgia. The Red Sox are the third Major League Baseball team Keller has played for. He previously played six seasons from 2018 to 2023 with the Kansas City Royals, and began the 2024 Major League season with the Chicago White Sox. The term of the deal is one-year according to the Associated Press, but the financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Short Stint with the White Sox

Keller was not with the White Sox for long. He signed a minor-league contract on March 8, and was added to the White Sox Major League roster on April 28. Keller then joined the White Sox starting rotation on May 14 when Canadian Mike Soroka of Calgary, Alberta had a poor start to the season. Keller pitched OK, but was designated for assignment by the White Sox, and decided to go the MLB free agency route rather than play in the minor leagues. As a result, the Red Sox showed interest.

2024 Statistics with the White Sox

Keller split his time as a starting pitcher and a reliever in Chicago this season. In five games, he had a record of zero wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.86. During 16 2/3 innings pitched, Keller gave up 17 hits, nine earned runs, five home runs, six walks, and two wild pitches, to go along with 13 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.38.

MLB Career Save and Complete Game Shutout

While with the Royals, Keller had one complete game shutout and save. The complete game shutout came on September 13, 2020 in an 11-0 Royals win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Keller only gave up five hits and one walk, to go along with two strikeouts. Keller’s save came on September 22, 2022 in a 4-1 Royals win over the Minnesota Twins.