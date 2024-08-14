MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox SP James Paxton and Pirates SP Marco Gonzales out long term

Jeremy Freeborn
With about six weeks left in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox have announced significant injuries to their starting pitching rotation. The Pirates have announced that Marco Gonzales of Fort Collins, Colorado is out two months with a forearm strain, and the Red Sox have announced that James Paxton of Ladner, British Columbia is out with a partially torn calf that is expected to prevent him from pitching for the remainder of the 2024 regular season.

Gonzales’s latest work

Gonzales last pitched on August 7 in a 9-8 Pittsburgh Pirates loss to the San Diego Padres in 1o innings. His outing was limited at the time because he was not pitching all that effectively. Gonzalez pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits, five earned ruins and two home runs. It was the second straight outing Gonzalez gave up a pair of home runs in the contest as he also gave up two home runs in a 9-5 Pirates loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 27. In that contest, Gonzales gave up four earned runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Reoccurring injury

This was the second straight year that Gonzales has had a forearm problem. He also had season ending surgery while with the Seattle Mariners in August of 2023.

Gonzales in 2024

In seven starts, Gonzales has a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 4.54. During 33 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 43 hits, 17 earned runs, five home runs, and 11 walks, to go along with 23 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.60.

Gonzales’s lone win came on July 12 in a 4-1 Pirates win over the Chicago White Sox. He only gave up one earned run in five innings of work.

How did Paxton get hurt?

The veteran Canadian pitcher who is known as the Big Maple, injured his knee in an attempt to run to first base. Paxton was expected to cover first base on an infield single by Houston Astros’s left fielder Yordan Alvarez on Sunday, but could not get there because of the torn calf muscle. The Astros went on to beat the Red Sox 10-2.

James Paxton in 2024

Paxton has shared his time this season with the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. In 100 1/3 innings pitched, Paxton has a record of nine wins and three losses for an earned run average of 4.40. During 21 games, he has given up 95 hits, 49 earned runs, 12 home runs and 50 walks, to go along with 73 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.45.

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors Pirates Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
