Red Sox trade second baseman Enmanuel Valdez to Pirates

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Boston Red Sox have traded second baseman Enmanuel Valdez of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic. According to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday, Valdez was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Red Sox for minor league pitching prospect Joe Vogatsky of Fairfax, Virginia.

Enmanuel Valdez in 2024

The Pirates are Valdez’s second Major League Baseball franchise. He played the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Valdez batted .214 with six home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 76 games, 201 at bats and 223 plate appearances, he scored 3 runs, and had 43 hits, 12 doubles, one stolen base, 17 walks, 73 total bases, one sacrifice bunt and four sacrifice flies. Valdez also had an on base percentage of .270 and a slugging percentage of .363. The sacrifice bunt and stolen base came in Pirates wins. The sacrifice bunt came in a 6-1 Red Sox win, ironically, over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 21. The stolen base came in an 8-4 Red Sox win over their biggest rival, the New York Yankees, on June 15.

Valdez’s most impressive game this past season for the Red Sox came on June 1. That is when he had two home runs and one double in a 6-3 Red Sox win over the Detroit Tigers.

Vogatsky effective in NCAA

This past season, Vogatsky pitched for the James Madison University Dukes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association level. He pitched 27 games in relief, and had a record of three wins and two losses, with an earned run average of 3.49. Vogatsky had nine saves in 49 innings pitched, and gave up 42 hits, 19 earned runs, eight home runs, and 23 walks, to go along with 48 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.33.

Both the Red Sox and Pirates missed the playoffs last year. Boston was at 81 wins and 81 losses, while the Pirates were at 76 wins and 86 losses.

MLB News and Rumors Pirates Red Sox
