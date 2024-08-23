Reds sign first baseman Dominic Smith

The Cincinnati Reds have signed first baseman Dominic Smith of Los Angeles, California to a contract according to Bryan Mcwilliam of The Score on Thursday. The financial terms of the contract were not announced. Smith was recently released by the Boston Red Sox. One reason for the release, which happened on Tuesday, was the rapid progression of first baseman Triston Casas of Miami, Florida in Boston.

Fourth Major League Baseball Team

Smith is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played six seasons with the New York Mets from 2017 to 2022, one season with the Washington Nationals in 2023, and one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

Time in Boston short lived

Smith played in the American League for the first time in his Major League Baseball career this season when he signed with the Boston Red Sox on May 1. Earlier in 2024, Smith signed a contact with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays, but did not play a game with either franchise before being released.

Statistics with the Red Sox in 2024

Smith batted .237 with six home runs and 34 runs batted in. During 83 games, 249 at bats and 278 plate appearances, Smith scored 29 runs and had 59 hits, 20 doubles, one stolen base, 25 walks, 97 total bases, an on base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .390. The stolen base came in a 9-3 Red Sox win over the New York Yankees on June 16.

Reds have injury issues at first base

The primary reason for the Smith signing is the fact that three Reds with first base experience are currently on the injury list. They are Jeimer Candelario of New York, New York (broken toe), Christian Encarnacion-Strand of Walnut Creek, California (broken wrist), and Nick Martini of Crystal Lake, Illinois (thumb surgery).

Poor Reds debut

Smith made his Reds debut on Thursday in a 7-0 Cincinnati spanking at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It did not go well. He struck out three times.