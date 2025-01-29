MLB News and Rumors

Reds sign outfielder Austin Hays

Austin Hays

The Cincinnati Reds have signed leftfielder Austin Hays of Daytona Beach, Florida according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Tuesday. The terms of the contract are one year and $5 million.

Who has Hays played for?

Hays is joining his third Major League Baseball team. He previously played seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles from 2017 to 2024, and one season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. Hays shared his time in 2024 with the Phillies and Orioles. He was traded from the Orioles to the Phillies on July 26 for relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez of Esperanza, Dominican Republic, and centerfielder Cristian Pache of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic.

2024 MLB Statistics

This past season, Hays batted .255 with five home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 85 games, 235 at bats, and 255 plate appearances, he scored 26 runs and had 60 hits, 18 doubles, two stolen bases, nine walks, 93 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Injuries were an issue for Hays in 2024. He missed significant time last season with a kidney infection and a strained left calf.

All-Star in 2023

Hays was an American League All-Star with the Orioles in 2023. He batted .275 with 16 home runs and 67 runs batted in. During 144 games, 520 at bats, and 566 plate appearances, Hays scored 76 runs and had 143 hits, 36 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 38 walks, 231 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .444. Hays had career highs in runs scored, hits, doubles, stolen bases, walks, total bases, and sacrifice flies.

Quick Run to the Majors

Hays was the Orioles’s third round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He was not in the minor leagues long. On September 5, 2017, he was the first player chosen from the 2016 MLB Draft to reach the Major Leagues. Hays had one at bat in a 9-1 Orioles loss to the New York Yankees.

