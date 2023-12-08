Reds sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario

The Cincinnati Reds have signed third baseman Jeimer Candelario of New York, New York according to Rogers Sportsnet on Thursday. The terms of the contract are for three years and worth $45 million. The Reds are the fourth team Candelario has played for following three seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2016, 2017 and 2023), six seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2017 to 2022), and one season with the Washington Nationals (2023).

Split 2023 with the Cubs and Nationals

In 2023, Candelario played 99 games with the Nationals and 41 games for the Cubs. He batted .251 with 22 home runs and 70 runs batted in. During 140 games, 576 plate appearances and 505 at bats, Candelario scored 77 runs, and had 127 hits, 39 doubles, three triples, eight stolen bases, 238 total bases, and four sacrifice flies. The 22 home runs, 70 runs batted in, eight stolen bases were career highs. Candelario was also hit 13 times while up to bat.

Four times in 2023, Candelario had a four-hit game. He had one home run and three singles in a 7-6 Nationals win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 16, four singles in a 6-4 Nationals win over the Detroit Tigers on May 24, three singles and one double in a 20-9 Cubs win over the Reds on August 1, and two singles and two doubles in a 16-6 Cubs win over the Reds on August 2.

Doubles Machine

Candelario has 165 doubles in his career. This past season, he had 39 doubles, the sixth most in the Major Leagues. Candelario was only behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, California (59 doubles), Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina (42 doubles), Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander of Margarita, Venezuela (41 doubles), Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California (40 doubles), and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee (40 doubles).

In 2021, Candelario led Major League Baseball with 42 doubles. That season with the Tigers, he also had career-highs in hits (151) and total bases (247).