X reacts to Dodgers signing pitcher Roki Sasaki

Jeremy Freeborn
Roki Sasaki

The Los Angeles Dodgers made Major League Baseball headlines on Friday with the signing of Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. The contract is a minor league deal, but includes a $6.5 million signing bonus. Here is the reaction from X.

Dodgers owner Magic Johnson is shown here giving Sasaki a Los Angeles Lakers jersey as a signing gift. Apparently $6.5 million was not enough!

There are now three star Japanese pitchers in the Dodgers rotation as Sasaki joins Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Remember, only Yamamoto pitched for the Dodgers last season as Ohtani was recovering from shoulder surgery.

Sasaki threw four innings in the semifinal game, and gave up five hits and three earned runs. He also had three strikeouts, and gave up one home run. Of the 64 pitches Sasaki threw, 46 were strikes.

This is once again a devastating day for the Toronto Blue Jays organization. They were believed to be in the mix until the very end, but just like the way the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes developed a year ago, the Blue Jays finished in second place.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

