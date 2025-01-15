Mariners sign second baseman Donovan Solano

The Seattle Mariners have come to terms on a new contract with second baseman Donovan Solano of Barranquilla, Colombia according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Monday. Solano signed a one year contract worth $3.5 million.

Seventh Major League Baseball team

Solano is joining his seventh Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played four seasons with the Miami Marlins (2012 to 2015), one season with the New York Yankees (2016), three seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2019 to 2021), one season with the Cincinnati Reds (2022), one season with the Minnesota Twins (2023), and one season with the San Diego Padres (2024).

Why did Solano not play MLB in 2017 and 2018?

Solano played AAA Baseball in 2017 and 2018. He was in the Yankees system (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) in 2017, and in the Los Angeles Dodgers system (Oklahoma City Dodgers) in 2018.

2024 MLB Statistics

Solano batted .286 with eight home runs and 35 runs batted in during the 2024 MLB season. During 96 games, 283 at bats, and 309 plate appearances, he scored 31 runs, and had 81 hits, 13 doubles, two stolen bases, 22 walks, 118 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .343, and a slugging percentage of .417. Solano’s sacrifice fly came in a 13-1 Padres win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 8. Solano’s first stolen base came in a 4-0 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves on July 13. and Solano’a second stolen base came in a 4-2 Padres win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 24.

2020 Silver Slugger Award

In 2020, Solano won the National League Silver Slugger Award at second base. He batted .326 with three home runs and 29 runs batted in. During 134 games, 394 at bats and 450 plate appearances, Solano scored 22 runs, and had 62 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 10 walks, 88 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, with an on base percentage of .365, and a slugging percentage of .463. Solano’s triple ironically came against the Mariners. It was in a 6-5 San Francisco win on September 8, 2020.