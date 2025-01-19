Athletics sign reliever Jose Leclerc

The Athletics organization have signed relief pitcher Jose Leclerc of Esperanza, Dominican Republic to a one year contract worth $10 million according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtradetrumors.com on Friday. Leclerc is the latest addition of an Athletics team that is moving to Sacramento from Oakland for the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.

Second Major League Baseball franchise

Leclerc is joining his second Major League Baseball team. He has spent the last eight seasons with the Texas Rangers since 2016.

2024 MLB Statistics

Leclerc pitched in 64 games this past season. He had a record of six wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.32. During 66 2/3 innings pitched, Leclerc gave up 56 hits, 32 earned runs, seven home runs, and 32 walks, to go along with 89 strikeouts, one save, 13 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.32.

Leclerc’s save this past season

Leclerc had a save in an all-Texas battle on April 6, a 7-2 Rangers win over the Houston Astros. He pitched an inning and a third of shutout baseball, and gave up two hits to go along with one strikeout. Of the 25 pitches he threw, 19 were strikes.

World Series Champion

Leclerc was on the Rangers team that won the 2023 World Series. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. It was actually an extremely busy 2023 postseason for Leclerc as he pitched in 13 playoff games for the Rangers in a span of four weeks. He had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 3.29. In 13 2/3 innings pitched, Leclerc gave up nine hits, five earned runs, three home runs and six walks, to go along with 14 strikeouts, four saves, one hold, and a WHIP of 1.10. Leclerc’s win came in game one of the 2023 World Series, a 6-5 Rangers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Leclerc’s hold came in game six of the American League Championship Series, a 9-2 Rangers win over the Houston Astros.