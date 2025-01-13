Nationals sign relief pitcher Jorge Lopez

The Washington Nationals have signed All-Star reliever Jorge Lopez of Caguas, Puerto Rico on Saturday. The terms of the contract are for one year and $3 million according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Eighth Major League Baseball team

Prior to the Nationals, Lopez has played for seven Major League Baseball teams. He was with the Milwaukee Brewers for three seasons (2015, 2017 and 2018), the Kansas City Royals for three seasons (2018 to 2020), the Baltimore Orioles for four seasons (2020 to 2023), the Minnesota Twins for two seasons (2022 and 2023), the Miami Marlins for one season (2023), the New York Mets for one season (2024) and the Chicago Cubs for one season (2024).

2024 MLB Stats

This past season, Lopez pitched with the Mets and Cubs. He pitched in 52 games and had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.89. In 53 innings of work, Lopez gave up 46 hits, 17 earned runs, six home runs and 19 walks, to go along with 50 strikeouts, four saves, 10 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23. Lopez’s first win came on May 16 in a 6-5 Mets win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Lopez’s second win came on August 7 in an 8-2 Cubs win over the Minnesota Twins.

It should be noted how productive Lopez was in 2024. His earned run average of 2.89 was 2.36 earned runs lower than his career earned run average of 5.25.

2022 MLB All-Star

Lopez was an American League All-Star three years ago while sharing his time with the Twins and Orioles. In 71 innings, Lopez had a record of four wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 2.54. In 67 games, he gave up 53 hits, 20 earned runs, four home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.18, 23 saves, 72 strikeouts, and one hold. The hold came in a 4-3 Twins win over the New York Yankees on September 8.