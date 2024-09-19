MLB News and Rumors

Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson to have Tommy John surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
The Cincinnati Reds will not have starting pitcher Brandon Williamson of Fairmont, Minnesota for the foreseeable future. That is because according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com, Williamson notified Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he has a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament that will require Tommy John Surgery. It is expected that Williamson is gone for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season and all of 2024.

When did Williamson last pitch?

Williamson pitched last for the Reds on Tuesday and struggled as he gave up three earned runs in an inning and a third in a 6-5 Reds win over the Atlanta Braves. At the time, the reason for his early exit was a strained left elbow. After further tests, it was determined that the southpaw indeed had a tear.

Williamson in 2024

Williamson actually was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain to begin the 2024 Major League Baseball season. As a result, he began the year on the 60 day injured list beginning on May 8. However, Williamson was gone close to four months, and was not activated until September 1.

In four games in 2024, Williamson has not had a decision, as he has record of zero wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.47. In  14 1/3 innings pitched, Williamson has given up 10 hits, six earned runs, four home runs, and five walks. to go along with 12 strikeouts and five walks, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05.

Williamson’s rookie season

In 2023, Williamson had a record of five wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.46. In 23 games and 117 innings pitched, he gave up 111 hits, 58 earned runs, 18 home runs, and 39 walks, to go along with 98 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.28. Williamson had seven quality starts and a career-high nine strikeouts in a 5-2 Reds win over the Miami Marlins on August 7, 2023.

 

