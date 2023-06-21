Featured

Report: Tyreek Hill Involved in Another Law Enforcement Investigation

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon Musk For Not Paying For Patrick Mahomes’ Twitter Blue Check

Tyreek Hill is at the center of another law enforcement investigation

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is currently under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department following allegations that he assaulted a man at the Haulover Marina in Florida. Reports indicate that a disagreement between Hill and an employee of a charter company escalated, leading to Hill physically striking the individual.

According to Ian Margol of Local 10 News, the incident took place during a Father’s Day celebration on a boat, which Hill shared on his Instagram story over the weekend. A tip received by Local 10 News revealed that the disagreement occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday and culminated in Hill hitting the employee. The extent of any injuries sustained by the man remains unclear.

A Confirmed Investigation is Ongoing

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities were spotted at the marina on Monday, and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation is underway regarding Hill’s involvement. TMZ Sports also reported that the police are currently looking into the alleged assault or battery case.

No Stranger to Off-field Issues

Coincidentally, both Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently posted pictures on social media suggesting their presence on boats during this period. Rosenhaus even shared a video featuring himself and Hill fishing with a shark. However, attempts to reach Rosenhaus and his team for comment have been unsuccessful at the time of this report.

Hill’s history includes previous off-field controversies. Prior to the 2019 season, the Kansas City Chiefs suspended him from team activities while investigating allegations of physical abuse involving his three-year-old son. Although an audio recording emerged where Hill made disturbing comments, he was not charged with a crime, and the NFL did not impose any disciplinary action.

In 2014, Hill faced a domestic assault charge and was subsequently dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He pleaded guilty to the offense, which involved his pregnant fiancée, Crystal Espinal. Hill received three years of probation and concluded his college football career at West Alabama.

As Hill gears up for his eighth season in the NFL and his second with the Miami Dolphins, the outcome of the ongoing investigation will determine the potential consequences he may face, including the possibility of criminal charges related to the alleged incident at Haulover Marina.

Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

