The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) just celebrated its 50th anniversary during the 2023 US Open.

It was an honor to attend the 50th anniversary of the @WTA. @BJK and the Original 9 have paved the way for women across the globe to DREAM BIG. Let’s continue to drive the future of women’s sports with another successful 50 years! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/kQL310i4d7 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 26, 2023

However, the organization’s future is filled with uncertainty if recent comments from Yuri Polsky, VP of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, are true.

WTA could go bankrupt by 2026 Kazakhstan Tennis Federation VP, Yuri Polsky: “They are in a very bad place & could even go bankrupt in 2026 or 2027 if their financial situation doesn’t change.” He also says WTA’s financial struggles are the reason why they’re focused on… pic.twitter.com/EeUI6WyRaW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 22, 2023

A merger with the ATP has been discussed for years, but it may become a necessity for the WTA who reportedly could go bankrupt in 2026 or 2027 if the organization’s financial situation does not change.

According to Polsky, women’s tennis is less lucrative despite efforts by pioneers like Billie Jean King to demand equal pay.

While the finances can be debated, it is clear that women’s tennis is not being marketed well.

Here are a few examples from the last few months.

1. Italian Open Trophy Presentation

The Italian Open trophy presentation to champion Elena Rybakina was poor.

To begin with, Rybakina was introduced first when the runner-up is normally introduced.

Organizers forgot to present her with the trophy.

The @WTA final presentation; Starts after midnight.

Boos at the start of it.

Nobody really knew what was happening.

Rybakina did her speech before Kalinina and asked for the trophy.

Amazon feed cut off half way through Kalininas speech. Sums up the shambolic WTA rather well. — Pavvy G (@pavyg) May 20, 2023

2. Madrid Open Doubles Trophy Ceremony

Rybakina’s trophy presentation was disastrous but at the very least, she had a chance to make a speech.

That was not the case for the ladies’ doubles participants in the Madrid Open final.

Champions Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Mia and runners-up Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were not given an opportunity to speak to the fans.

Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 7, 2023

3. WTA Finals Location Selection

It took the WTA a long time to decide upon and announce the location for the WTA Finals.

Even the players took to Twitter to share their frustration over the indecisiveness.

Less than two months prior to the event, the WTA finally announced that Cancun was the location.

How can fans plan their travel on such short notice?

This is the final event of the year featuring the top eight players of the sport; it should be showcased properly.

We finally have a location set for the WTA finals!! Cancún, Mexico 🇲🇽

October 29th – November 5th The decision should have come sooner, but delighted that it won’t be in Saudi Arabia 🙌 Pretty excited to see what the atmosphere will be like! #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/2JUsEnSzJu — First Serve Tennis (@FirstServeTnnis) September 7, 2023

Women’s tennis may not be as lucrative as men’s tennis, but it could and would be if managed correctly.

The WTA’s missteps are short-changing the sport, its players, and its fans.