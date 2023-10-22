Tennis News and Rumors

Report: WTA In Financial Trouble, Merger With ATP May Be Necessary

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Coco Gauff

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) just celebrated its 50th anniversary during the 2023 US Open.

However, the organization’s future is filled with uncertainty if recent comments from Yuri Polsky, VP of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, are true.

A merger with the ATP has been discussed for years, but it may become a necessity for the WTA who reportedly could go bankrupt in 2026 or 2027 if the organization’s financial situation does not change.

According to Polsky, women’s tennis is less lucrative despite efforts by pioneers like Billie Jean King to demand equal pay.

While the finances can be debated, it is clear that women’s tennis is not being marketed well.

Here are a few examples from the last few months.

 

1. Italian Open Trophy Presentation 

The Italian Open trophy presentation to champion Elena Rybakina was poor.

To begin with, Rybakina was introduced first when the runner-up is normally introduced.

Organizers forgot to present her with the trophy.

2. Madrid Open Doubles Trophy Ceremony

Rybakina’s trophy presentation was disastrous but at the very least, she had a chance to make a speech.

That was not the case for the ladies’ doubles participants in the Madrid Open final.

Champions Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Mia and runners-up Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were not given an opportunity to speak to the fans.

3. WTA Finals Location Selection

 

3. WTA Finals Location Selection

It took the WTA a long time to decide upon and announce the location for the WTA Finals.

Even the players took to Twitter to share their frustration over the indecisiveness.

Less than two months prior to the event, the WTA finally announced that Cancun was the location.

How can fans plan their travel on such short notice?

This is the final event of the year featuring the top eight players of the sport; it should be showcased properly.

Women’s tennis may not be as lucrative as men’s tennis, but it could and would be if managed correctly.

The WTA’s missteps are short-changing the sport, its players, and its fans.

