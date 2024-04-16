MLB News and Rumors

Reports: Legendary New York Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Retiring Effective Immediately

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_23009791 (1)

 

Legendary New York Yankees’ broadcaster John Sterling is retiring, reports The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. The 85-year-old broadcaster is set to address his future during a Saturday afternoon press conference.

UPDATE:

The New York Yankees. WFAN, and Sterling have confirmed the news.

An Upper Eastside native, Sterling joined the Yankees prior to the 1989 season as their lead voice on WABC Radio. He called an unbelievable 5,060 games from Opening Day 1989 through July 4, 2019, when he took a four-day hiatus from play-by-play duties. The Yankees’ legendary voice has been paired with a who’s who of color commentators including Michael Kay, Charlie Steiner, and Suzyn Waldman. His tenure with Waldman has lasted the longest, with the pair being partners since 2005. 

Sterling is best known, as most announcers are, for his unique ways of calling a baseball game including an extra emphasis on the long e sound. Case in point, Sterling’s signature call when the Yankees win a ballgame:

In addition to “theee Yankees win”, Sterling has a unique home run call for nearly every player such as his famous Alex Rodriguez home run call: “It’s an A-Bomb! From A-Rod!” In recent years, Sterling’s “all rise” quips for Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge became a fan favorite “Sterling-ism.”

 

Sterling’s style wasn’t the favorite of everyone and he had his fair share of detractors including New York shock jock Craig Carton and New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick. But baseball more than any other professional sport is still made for the radio and because of that Sterling has endeared himself to nearly three generations of Yankees fans. For many, Sterling was the voice of their childhood, their summers, and other countless memories. 

In addition to his play-by-play duties, Sterling has served as emcee for multiple retirement celebrations including Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. He also served as the host of multiple Yankees related television programs including YES Network’s Yankeeography, for which Sterling won two Emmy Awards. 

Prior to the Yankees, Sterling served as the play-by-play voice for the World Hockey Association’s New York Raiders and the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders. He also spent nearly a decade in Atlanta covering the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks for Turner Sports and WSB Radio.

Emmanuel Berbari and Justin Shackil are the likely replacements for Sterling. The pair have worked the majority of road games with Waldman serving as the color commentator. 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_6016260_168396541_lowres-2

Former MLB pitcher Ken Holtzman dies at the age of 78

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
AI Andrew McCutchen
Andrew McCutchen hits the 300th home run of his MLB career
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Robinson Day
Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for Jackie Robinson Day Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Early MLB Observations: Can Los Angeles Dodgers Outslug 1936 New York Yankees, Produce 7 100-RBI Hitters?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22897368 (1)
Braves ace Spencer Strider officially out for the rest of 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22802432_168396541_lowres-2
Royals tie franchise record for most hits in an inning
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Logo
Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top