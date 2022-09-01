Revised roster stuff for Eagles, including Reagor trade…

Changes coming as expected like alterations on a nice suit…

The Eagles traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round selection that changes to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical requirements are not met. Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2020, had 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons with the Eagles and also returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in his rookie season at Green Bay. Sadly, most of us will remember the lowlights of Reagor’s stay here, which included a few too many drops, half-hearted decoy routes, and “business decisions” on YAC opportunities.

Giving up on his former first-rounder is no fun for GM Howie Roseman. But at least he salvaged some value.

Then Roseman and the personnel staff scoured the waiver wire and found a young, developmental quarterback to add to the active roster. The Eagles claimed Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. In order to make room, the Eagles waived linebacker Davion Taylor.