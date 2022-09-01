Revised roster stuff for Eagles, including Reagor trade…

Changes coming as expected like alterations on a nice suit…
The Eagles traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round selection that changes to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical requirements are not met. Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2020, had 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons with the Eagles and also returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in his rookie season at Green Bay. Sadly, most of us will remember the lowlights of Reagor’s stay here, which included a few too many drops, half-hearted decoy routes, and “business decisions” on YAC opportunities.
Giving up on his former first-rounder is no fun for GM Howie Roseman. But at least he salvaged some value.
Then Roseman and the personnel staff scoured the waiver wire and found a young, developmental quarterback to add to the active roster. The Eagles claimed Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. In order to make room, the Eagles waived linebacker Davion Taylor.
The 24-year-old Book was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2021 out of Notre Dame. Book was the Saints’ leading passer this past preseason, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also, in fact, the team’s leading rusher with 121 ground yards.
Meanwhile two Eagles were claimed off waivers by other teams – guard Jack Anderson by the Giants and cornerback Josh Blackwell by the Bears.
So the stage was set for the Practice Squad selections:
• WR Devon Allen – The two-time U.S. Olympian in the 110m hurdles event adds world-class speed to the practice squad; he signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic track and field athlete.
• G/T Kayode Awosika – Awosika was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2021; he saw time in one game last season, making his NFL debut during the regular-season finale against Dallas.
• RB Kennedy Brooks – Brooks signed as an undrafted free agent in Philadelphia during the 2022 offseason after playing collegiately at Oklahoma. There, he combined for 3,320 yards and 31 touchdowns on 472 carries in 38 career games.
• WR Deon Cain – Cain enters his third season in the NFL; he was signed by the Eagles as a free agent in 2021. Before Philadelphia, the wide receiver saw snaps in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
• S Andre Chachere – Chachere was acquired by the Eagles off of waivers in 2021. The safety finished last season with the second-most special teams snaps on the team; on defense, he posted 10 tackles and one pass defensed in 118 defensive snaps.
• T Le’Raven Clark – Clark enters his seventh year in the NFL and his second with the Eagles; he was acquired as a free agent in 2021. Last season, he played in four games for Philadelphia, recording one start against Dallas.
• WR Britain Covey – Covey signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Covey played collegiately at Utah, where he totaled 2,011 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns, 1,092 punt return yards with four touchdowns, 838 kickoff return yards with one touchdown, 300 rushing yards, and 71 passing yards with two touchdowns in 47 career games.
• LB Christian Elliss – Elliss was signed by the Eagles in 2021 as a free agent. Elliss had his NFL debut against Dallas last season; he totaled 3 tackles.
• CB Mario Goodrich – Goodrich signed as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He played collegiately at Clemson where he was a team captain; he recorded 69 tackles, 21 passes-defensed, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 47 career games.
• S Anthony Harris – Harris enters his eighth year in the NFL and his second with the Eagles. Last season, he led the Eagles’ secondary with 72 tackles along with three passes-defensed, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception in 836 defensive snaps.
• DE Matt Leo – Leo joined the Eagles during the 2020 offseason through the NFL International Player Pathway Program. He played Australian rules football and college football at Iowa State before entering the league.
• QB Reid Sinnett – Sinnett was acquired by the Eagles in 2021 from the Miami Dolphins. He played collegiately at San Diego, where he totaled 3,844 yards and 33 touchdowns on 275-of-423 passing in 45 career contests. He also rushed for 268 yards and seven touchdowns.
• TE Noah Togiai – Togiai enters his second year in the NFL; he was acquired by the Eagles as a free agent in 2021. He saw action in a combined 40 snaps between offense and special teams, posting two special teams tackles against Dallas.
• C Cameron Tom – Tom enters his fifth year in the NFL and first with the Eagles; he was acquired as a free agent by the Eagles in 2022. Tom played in 11 games for 178 offensive snaps while playing for the Saints in the 2018 season.
• DT Marvin Wilson – Wilson was acquired by the Eagles as a free agent in 2021. He saw time against Dallas last season; he logged three tackles in his NFL debut.