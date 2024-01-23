Righthanded relief pitcher Collin McHugh retires at age 36

Righthanded relief pitcher Collin McHugh of Naperville, Illinois retired at the age of 36 on Monday according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumours.com. McHugh pitched 11 seasons of Major League Baseball from 2012 to 2023 with five franchises. He was with the New York Mets from 2012 to 2013, the Colorado Rockies in 2013, the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2019, the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, and the Atlanta Braves in 2022 and 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

In McHugh’s final MLB season with the Braves, he pitched 41 games and had a record of four wins and one losses with an earned run average of 4.30. During 58 2/3 innings pitched, he had seven holds, and gave up 70 hits, 28 earned runs, five home runs and 22 walks, to go along with 47 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.57.

McHugh’s Career Statistics

McHugh pitched 346 games in his career and had a record of 71 wins and 47 losses with an earned run average of 3.72. In 992 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 940 hits, 410 earned runs, and 280 walks to go along with 967 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23. McHugh also threw one complete game, had one save, and 47 holds.

McHugh’s One Career Complete Game

McHugh threw one complete game in his career. It came in an 8-3 Houston Astros win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 30, 2016. McHugh threw 107 pitches and had 74 strikes and 33 balls. He gave up three earned runs, and five hits, to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk.

McHugh’s One Career Save

McHugh’s lone save came on August 21, 2021 in an 8-4 Tampa Bay Rays win over the Chicago White Sox. He threw 1 2/3 innings and had one strikeout. McHugh faced five batters, and had 19 pitches of which 13 were strikes.

World Series Champion

In 2017, McHugh won a World Series with the Astros. During the 2017 postseason, he appeared in two postseason games including game five of the World Series, a 13-12 Astros win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. McHugh threw six innings and gave up one hit, four walks and three earned runs to go along with seven strikeouts.