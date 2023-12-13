College Football

Riley Leonard’s NIL Value Increases Over 250% After Transfer from Duke to Notre Dame

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
riley leonard money

Riley Leonard’s transfer from Duke to Notre Dame has marked a significant milestone in his football career, both on the field and in terms of his market value. The move to Notre Dame, a football program renowned for its prestige and national exposure, has catapulted Leonard’s NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) value. Before the transfer, his NIL value was estimated at around $247,000. However, post-transfer, this value skyrocketed to an impressive $874,000, marking an increase of over 250%.

Leonard’s NIL Value Increase Down to Fighting Irish’s More Prominent Football Program

This dramatic surge can be attributed to Notre Dame’s prominent college football program, which offers more spotlight and exposure compared to Duke. This increased visibility is highly attractive to companies looking for valuable partnerships with rising sports stars.

This move positions him as one of the top figures in college football, with his ranking in NIL value jumping from outside the top 300 players to within the top 30.

Leonard’s move to Notre Dame has not only brought him into a more prestigious football program but has also significantly enhanced his appeal to potential sponsors.

Chance of NFL Future Increases at Notre Dame

Leonard’s performance at Duke laid a solid foundation for this leap in NIL value. As Duke’s starting quarterback, his talent was on display for all to see, completing 63.8% of his passes for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns, and rushing for 699 yards and 13 scores in the full season he started in 2022.

Despite a toe injury limiting his effectiveness this year, Leonard’s overall performance at Duke was impressive, including leading the team to a 9-4 record and a 2022 Military Bowl victory where he earned MVP honors.

The transfer to Notre Dame is also a strategic move for Leonard’s career prospects. Notre Dame’s track record of producing NFL-caliber talent is widely known, and playing for such a team could enhance Leonard’s visibility in the run-up to the NFL Draft.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
trevor etienne

Georgia Bulldogs Looking Likely to Sign Florida RB Trevor Etienne from Transfer Portal

Author image David Evans  •  Dec 7 2023
College Football
walter nolen
No.1 Ranked Player in Transfer Portal & Former 5-Star DT Walter Nolen Heading to Ole Miss?
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 7 2023
College Football
tate rodemaker
5 Biggest Underdogs in NCAA Football Bowl Games 2023/24: A Look at the Matchups
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2023
College Football
cyrus allen
South Carolina Gamecocks Hoping to Replace Juice Wells With LA Tech Transfer Cyrus Allen
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2023
College Football
desantis fsu
Ron DeSantis Reserves $1 Million in Florida Budget For FSU Legal Challenge Against College Football Playoff Committee
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2023
College Football
wesley grimes
Transfer Portal News: Former 4-Star WR Wesley Grimes Looks Likely to Leave Wake Forest for NC State Wolfpack
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
College Football
tyler neville
College Football Transfer Portal News: Harvard TE Tyler Neville Close to Signing for South Carolina Gamecocks
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top