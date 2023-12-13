Riley Leonard’s transfer from Duke to Notre Dame has marked a significant milestone in his football career, both on the field and in terms of his market value. The move to Notre Dame, a football program renowned for its prestige and national exposure, has catapulted Leonard’s NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) value. Before the transfer, his NIL value was estimated at around $247,000. However, post-transfer, this value skyrocketed to an impressive $874,000, marking an increase of over 250%.

Leonard’s NIL Value Increase Down to Fighting Irish’s More Prominent Football Program

This dramatic surge can be attributed to Notre Dame’s prominent college football program, which offers more spotlight and exposure compared to Duke. This increased visibility is highly attractive to companies looking for valuable partnerships with rising sports stars.

This move positions him as one of the top figures in college football, with his ranking in NIL value jumping from outside the top 300 players to within the top 30.

Leonard’s move to Notre Dame has not only brought him into a more prestigious football program but has also significantly enhanced his appeal to potential sponsors.

Chance of NFL Future Increases at Notre Dame

Leonard’s performance at Duke laid a solid foundation for this leap in NIL value. As Duke’s starting quarterback, his talent was on display for all to see, completing 63.8% of his passes for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns, and rushing for 699 yards and 13 scores in the full season he started in 2022.

Despite a toe injury limiting his effectiveness this year, Leonard’s overall performance at Duke was impressive, including leading the team to a 9-4 record and a 2022 Military Bowl victory where he earned MVP honors.

The transfer to Notre Dame is also a strategic move for Leonard’s career prospects. Notre Dame’s track record of producing NFL-caliber talent is widely known, and playing for such a team could enhance Leonard’s visibility in the run-up to the NFL Draft.