Rob Gronkowski is Over “Baby Gronk”

Colin Lynch
Rob Gronkowski, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, has expressed his frustration with a 10-year-old youth football player known as Baby Gronk. The youngster, Madden San Miguel, has gained attention on social media due to his father, Jake San Miguel, promoting him extensively. Gronkowski recently spoke about the situation on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast during Tight End University, describing the actions surrounding Baby Gronk as “awkward” and “too far.” He revealed that the child’s father had been messaging him and his brothers incessantly in the past few weeks, which has led Gronkowski to decide to “cease and desist Baby Gronk’s dad.”

Who is Baby Gronk?

Baby Gronk is a youth football player whose hype man is his dad and it’s giving off early Lamar Ball vibes. The difference is Lamar Ball’s children were legit basketball players, and well it remains to be seen regarding baby Gronk. Baby Gronk and his dad have taken things pretty far. They’re clearly trying to cash in on the publicity somehow but it’s already becoming a bit worn out. On a recent podcast, Baby Gronks dad fed him answers and it was just awkward and uncomfortable at times.

Could He Really Legally Stop Baby Gronk?

While Gronkowski expressed his intentions to stop the Baby Gronk hype, it remains unclear how he plans to do so. Various trademark registrations related to the term “Gronk” exist in the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s records, but the ones associated with Gronkowski’s company, Gronk Nation, LLC, are no longer active. Even a trademark application for “Baby Gronk” filed in 2020 was abandoned in 2021.

Nevertheless, Gronkowski, who popularized the term “Gronk” himself, is determined to put an end to imitators and reclaim his unique identity. The situation highlights the challenges athletes face when their personas become widely recognized and replicated, especially by younger individuals seeking to emulate their favorite stars. Gronkowski’s decision to address the issue demonstrates his desire to maintain control over his personal brand and the boundaries he sets for its use.

As Gronkowski navigates this situation, it remains to be seen how the Baby Gronk phenomenon will evolve. The attention surrounding the young football player has undoubtedly sparked debates about the intersection of sports, social media, and the influence of athletes on younger generations. For now, Gronkowski’s message is clear: he’s ready to take action and put an end to any imitators who attempt to overshadow the original Gronk.

