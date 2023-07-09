Tennis News and Rumors

Roger Federer Attends Bruce Springsteen Concert In London

Wendi Oliveros
Roger Federer

Though tennis fans miss him on the court, Roger Federer continues to be the poster child of how to live a retired life.

His latest hobby is going to rock concerts.

He saw and appeared on stage with Coldplay, took in one of Elton John’s farewell shows, and has added another rock icon to his latest list of concerts.

That is none other than Bruce Springsteen who is pretending a tennis racquet is a guitar in their photo.


Federer cleverly captioned the photo:

“When the boss calls you answer”

Apparently, he is also rubbing elbows with another rock icon, Jon Bon Jovi, as evidenced by this photo.

Roger Federer Attends Bruce Springsteen Concert In London

Remember when those rumors were swirling in March that Roger would be commentating at Wimbledon for the BBC, we now know why he declined.

He had big concert plans.

Retired tennis player Mardy Fish has been teasing Roger about his new concert-going habit.

He did not let the latest picture with the Boss pass without making another comment.

Fish said:

“Just become a musician already sheesh Rog”

Roger’s Wimbledon Record In Jeopardy

Back at Wimbledon, Roger’s record of 8 Wimbledon titles is in jeopardy.

Novak Djokovic could tie Roger’s record with a win at Wimbledon in 2023.

Roger is proud of his career and believes Novak’s accomplishments are good for the game.

In an interview with CNN, Roger said:

“Honestly, I think it’s great for him. I had my moments.”

“Having won my eighth, or fifth in a row maybe, that was my moment, so if someone equals that or passes that this is their moment.

“I know nowadays things are media driven, player driven, and I was driven as well by trying to break records, equal records, but now as you sit back you have a totally different perspective as you’re not in it anymore. You start relaxing. You’re just very proud of your achievements.

“I hope he does it to be honest because anything more he does adds to tennis history. It goes above and beyond just talking tennis. It goes into global conversations. Like when he went to 23 now in Paris, it’s incredible stuff. It’s good news and good for the game.”

Spoken like a content retired person working on his concert bucket list.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
