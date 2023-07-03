Before 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina takes the court in her first-round match against American Shelby Rogers, 41-year-old tennis legend Roger Federer, an 8-time Wimbledon Champion, will be honored in a ceremony on Centre Court.

This ceremony is expected to take place around 1:00 PM London time or 8:00 AM EDT.

It is unclear what will transpire at the ceremony, but it is worth noting that Serena Williams was also invited to attend this event.

She declined the invitation because she did not want to make the trip because of her pregnancy.

The newly retired Federer has been living his best life in 2023.

He talked about the joy of going skiing with his family, and there have been a lot of other fun trips.

Federer was a co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala.

And his most recent “gig” was appearing on stage with Coldplay in concert in Zurich.

Fans miss Roger Federer on the tennis court, but it is really great to see him living his best life.

We fail to consider how much of a tennis player’s life is consumed by the game.

Tennis players usually start playing as children, and the practice, training, and travel begin at the junior level and continue for decades after that.

Watching them enjoy life experiences that have absolutely nothing to do with their sport is refreshing.

With all of the talk about who the GOAT of tennis is, it appears that Roger does not care that he has been surpassed in Grand Slams by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

