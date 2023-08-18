The U.S. Open is the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. After an exciting finish at Wimbledon, the world’s top tennis players will gather again on the hard courts at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28th. The best men’s and women’s players in the world will be competing for another moment in glory.

Former top-10 ATP player and former historic coach of Roger Federer, Ivan Ljubicic has revealed his pick for the 2023 U.S. Open.

Instead of favoring Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic, Ljubicic is taking a more ambitious route, picking Jannik Sinner to win this year in New York.

Ivan Ljubicic Reveals His 2023 U.S. Open

In an interview with Oasport, Roger Federer’s former coach Ljubiciic revealed his favorite to win the U.S. Open. According to Ljubicic, Sinner has the mentality of a champion and will be able to put up a fight against the world’s best.

“Jannik Sinner has the mentality of a champion, this victory is important and it tastes like liberation for him,” said Ljubicic.

Since his win at the Canadian Open, Sinner moved himself to his best ranking (No.6) in the world.

“Sinner can fight for victory at the US Open, he is one of those four players who stand apart from others in the Race.” For Ljubiciic Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner will be the four to beat the 2023 U.S.> Open.

Currently, Sinner opens the U.S. Open with the fourth-best odds at +1100. With a recent win under his belt, he will enter the 2023 U.S. Open with confidence. Even though he lost in the round of 32 at the Cincinnati Open against Dusan Lajovic, he’ll have a few weeks to prepare for the U.S. Open.

Sinner will likely face top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, but there’s a belief that the Italian tennis player could pose a threat to either player.

