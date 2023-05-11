Roland-Garros: Is Rafael Nadal playing at French Open 2023?

Rafael Nadal recently withdrew from the Italian Open due to injury, putting his status for Roland-Garros in jeopardy. Known as the King of Clay, Nadal has won 14 French Open titles during his illustrious career. Is Nadal playing at the 2023 French Open?

The next few weeks will be crucial for Rafael Nadal, who is trying to make his way back from injury in time for the 2023 French Open.

While there is still no official word yet if the 22-time Grand Slam winner will play at the French Open, Nadal is listed among the participants on the official Roland-Garros website.

Earlier this month, Nadal was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Italian Open due to an injury in his abdomen and upper leg, putting his status for the second Grand Slam of the year in doubt.

Nadal has been dealing with ongoing injuries since Wimbledon last year when he was forced to withdraw ahead of the semi-finals. In January, the 14-time French Open winner suffered an injury at the Australian Open.

While it’s hard to doubt the King of Clay whenever he steps onto the court at Roland-Garros, this year may be a different story with so many question marks surrounding his health.

Is Rafael Nadal Playing in the 2023 French Open?

Nadal has been suffering from multiple injuries over the last year. In fact, he’s only won five matches in the last 10 months. Heading into Roland-Garros, Nadal hasn’t played any matches in 130 days, which could be detrimental for the tennis star, who has been without any high level of training during that span.

Nadal has publicly said that he has made some developments in the last few months but did not confirm whether or not he will be playing at the French Open. Nadal has not played a single match on clay ahead of Roland-Garros, a tournament that he has not missed in 19 years.

As of now, it seems like there’s still a strong chance that Nadal pulls through and competes. However, due to the nature of his injuries, it seems like an official update won’t be released until the tournament draws closer.

Rafael Nadal French Open Odds

Even though Nadal hasn’t confirmed that he’s playing yet at Roland-Garros, the best tennis betting sites have already released odds for Nadal to win the French Open.

Despite his ongoing injuries, the best online sportsbooks have Nadal among the early favorites at +500 odds. In fact, Nadal’s French Open odds are the third-best on the board.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz opens as the favorite to win at +130 odds to win the French Open while Novak Djokovic has the second shortest odds with +260.

Check out the Men’s French Open odds below.

ATP Tennis Player French Open Odds Play Carlos Alcaraz +130 Novak Djokovic +260 Rafael Nadal +500 Stefanos Tsitsipas +1400 Jannik Sinner +1600 Holger Rune +1600 Andrey Rublev +3000 Alexander Zverev +3300 Casper Ruud +3300 Daniil Medvedev +3300

Tennis Betting Guides 2023