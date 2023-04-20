Roope Hintz shines as Stars even series with Wild

The Dallas Stars were trying to bounce back on Wednesday in their Western Conference first round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild. Dallas initially lost 3-2 in overtime on Monday, and needed a win to even the best out of seven series.

On Wednesday, the Stars had an offensive explosion. They had no problem scoring on Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, en route to a 7-3 Dallas win. Leading the way was Stars left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland, who had his first career postseason hat trick and fourth hat trick of his career.

How Hintz Scored Three Times?

Hintz notched his hat trick by scoring three different ways. He opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal from Joel Kiviranta of Vantaa, Finland at 4:14 of the first period. Hintz then put the Stars up 6-3 with three minutes and four seconds left in the second period. The unassisted marker was an even strength goal. Hintz then closed out the scoring at 12:16 of the third period on the power play from Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California and Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland.

Four Point Game for Hintz

In addition to the three goals, Hintz added an assist on a second period power-play goal by Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia. Hintz was one of five Stars players with a multi-point game. The others were Heiskanen (four assists), Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia (two goals), Benn (one goal and one assist), and Robertson (two assists).

Surprise Start for Fleury

The fact that Fleury started game two was a huge surprise. That is because Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden was beyond marvelous in game one, as he made 51 saves on 53 shot attempts. Based on Fleury’s F grade goaltending on Wednesday, it is highly unlikely he will play again in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs if Gustavsson remains healthy.