NHL News and Rumors

Roope Hintz shines as Stars even series with Wild

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Winter Classic-Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars were trying to bounce back on Wednesday in their Western Conference first round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild. Dallas initially lost 3-2 in overtime on Monday, and needed a win to even the best out of seven series.

On Wednesday, the Stars had an offensive explosion. They had no problem scoring on Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, en route to a 7-3 Dallas win. Leading the way was Stars left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland, who had his first career postseason hat trick and fourth hat trick of his career.

How Hintz Scored Three Times?

Hintz notched his hat trick by scoring three different ways. He opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal from Joel Kiviranta of Vantaa, Finland at 4:14 of the first period. Hintz then put the Stars up 6-3 with three minutes and four seconds left in the second period. The unassisted marker was an even strength goal. Hintz then closed out the scoring at 12:16 of the third period on the power play from Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California and Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland.

Four Point Game for Hintz

In addition to the three goals, Hintz added an assist on a second period power-play goal by Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia. Hintz was one of five Stars players with a multi-point game. The others were Heiskanen (four assists), Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia (two goals), Benn (one goal and one assist), and Robertson (two assists).

Surprise Start for Fleury

The fact that Fleury started game two was a huge surprise. That is because Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden was beyond marvelous in game one, as he made 51 saves on 53 shot attempts. Based on Fleury’s F grade goaltending on Wednesday, it is highly unlikely he will play again in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs if Gustavsson remains healthy.

 

Topics  
Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Michael Bunting

Maple Leafs LW Michael Bunting suspended three postseason games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
Teuvo Teravainen
Hurricanes playoff win comes at a cost
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
Alexander Wennberg
Seattle Kraken win first playoff game in franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Chris Kreider sets Rangers record with most playoff goals all-time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
NHL News and Rumors
2023 NHL Playoffs Set Viewership Record, Bruins vs Hurricanes Most Watched Game 1 Ever
2023 NHL Playoffs Set Viewership Record, Bruins vs Hurricanes Most Watched Game 1 Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 19 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Alex Iafallo
Inside look at the two American overtime heroes to begin the 2023 NHL Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Brad Treliving
Why the Flames made a Monday management change
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top