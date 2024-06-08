Royals have memorable comeback against the Mariners

The Kansas City Royals made Major League Baseball history on Friday with their historic comeback. The Royals were down 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, before coming back to beat the Seattle Mariners 10-9. According to Sarah Langs of mlb.com, the Royals became the fifth team ever to be down by seven runs or more and not score a run in the first inning, and come back to win the ball game. With the win, the Royals improved to a record of 38 wins and 26 losses. They are in second place in the American League Central and three games back of the division leading Cleveland Guardians.

Inside look at the comeback

The Royals scored four runs in the fourth inning, three runs in the sixth inning, and three runs in the ninth inning. In the four-run fourth inning, the Royals got a three-run home run by left fielder MJ Melendez of Daytona Beach, Florida. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Melendez had a RBI ground out and right fielder Hunter Renfroe of Crystal Springs, Mississippi had a two-run RBI single, which pulled the Royals to within four runs at the time (9-7 Seattle). Then in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Royals got another RBI ground out (this time from third baseman Maikel Garcia of La Sabana, Venezuela), a RBI triple from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas, and a game-winning RBI on a fielder’s choice from designated hitter Nelson Velazquez of Carolina, Puerto Rico which scored Witt with one out.

What four teams also delivered this kind of comeback?

On July 20, 1976, the New York Yankees trailed the Chicago White Sox 7-0 after the first inning before coming back to win 14-9. On July 30, 1983, the Oakland Athletics trailed the California Angels 7-0 after the first inning before coming back to win 13-8. On July 15, 1994, the Pittsburgh Pirates trailed the Houston Astros 7-0 after the first inning before coming back to win 11-8. Then on June 4, 1995, the Cleveland Indians trailed the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 after the first inning before winning 9-8.