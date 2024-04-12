Royals tie franchise record for most hits in an inning

The Kansas City Royals are red hot at the moment. They are winners of seven straight games, and on Thursday tied a franchise record for most hits in a single inning. The Royals had 11 hits in the first inning as they scored nine runs en route to a 13-3 win over the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium.

Who had the 11 first inning hits?

Three Royals players had two hits in the inning. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas hit a two-run home run and a single. Third baseman Maikel Garcia of La Sabana, Venezuela and designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia hit two singles each. The other five Royals with a single hit were right fielder MJ Melendez of Daytona Beach, Florida, left fielder Nelson Velazquez of Carolina, Puerto Rico, second baseman Nick Loftin of Corpus Christi, Texas, catcher Freddy Fermin of Guayana City, Venezuela, and first baseman Salvador Perez of Valencia, Venezuela. Melendez had a double, while Velazquez, Loftin, Fermin and Perez each had a single.

When have the Royals had 11 hits in an inning before?

According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Royals have had 11 hits in an inning twice before. They accomplished the feat in the seventh inning when they scored 11 runs in a 13-2 Royals win over the Boston Red Sox on August 2, 1986, and recorded 11 hits again when scoring 10 runs in the first inning in a 15-13 Royals loss too to the Cleveland Indians on August 23, 2006. The Royals actually blew a nine-run lead against the Indians before losing by two runs in extra innings.

Royals red hot

Kansas City has now won seven straight games as they swept the frigid Chicago White Sox over the weekend and then beat the ice cold Houston Astros in a three-game home series this week. Kansas City is now in second place in the American League Central at nine wins and four losses. They are half a game back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place.