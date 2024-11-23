The Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds were involved in a significant trade on Friday. The Royals traded starting pitcher Brady Singer of Leesburg, Florida to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Jonathan India of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and centerfielder Joey Wiemer of Sylvania, Ohio.

Who have the three players involved in the trade played for?

Singer has pitched the last five seasons with the Royals. India has played second base the last four seasons with the Reds. Wiemer is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He was with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, and shared his time with the Brewers and Reds in 2024.

Singer’s statistics in 2024

Singer pitched in 32 games this past season, and had a record of nine wins and 13 losses with an earned run average of 3.71. During 179 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 175 hits, 74 earned runs, 22 home runs and 54 walks, to go along with 170 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28.

Singer’s most impressive performance was on March 31. He pitched seven scoreless innings, gave up only three hits and one walk, along with 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 Royals win over the Minnesota Twins.

India’s statistics in 2024

India batted .248 with 15 home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 151 games, 533 at bats, and 637 plate appearances, he scored 84 runs and had 132 hits, 28 doubles, two triples, 13 stolen bases, 80 walks, 209 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .392. The two sacrifice bunts came in Reds wins. The first came on July 30 in a 6-3 Reds win over the Chicago Cubs, and the second came on September 13, in an 8-4 Reds win over the Twins.

Wiemer’s struggling 2024 season

This past season Wiemer only batted .154 with the Brewers and Reds. He only had four hits in 26 at bats.

India former NL Rookie of the Year

In his first season of Major League Baseball in 2021, India won the National League Rookie of the Year while with the Reds. He batted .269 with 21 home runs and 69 runs batted in. During 150 games, 631 plate appearances, and 532 at bats, India scored 98 runs, and had 143 hits, 34 doubles, two triples, 12 stolen bases, 71 walks, 244 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, four sacrifice flies, a slugging percentage of .459, and an on base percentage of .376. India had the dubious distinction of leading the National League of most times being hit by a pitch (23).