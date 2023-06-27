Featured

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Team Up With Michael B. Jordan To Purchase Stake in Alpine F1 Team

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
2969025

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Michael B. Jordan have expanded their overseas sports portfolio with a significant investment in Formula 1’s Alpine Team. The trio, along with other investors, have purchased a $220 million stake in the team, as announced by Formula 1. The investment is made through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments and grants them a 24% co-ownership alongside Otro Capital and RedBird Capital. Renault, the French car company, will still retain the majority stake in the team, which is currently valued at around $917 million.

Reynolds and McElhenney Are Developing an Amazing Sports Portfolio

Reynolds and McElhenney have already dipped their toes into the world of sports ownership with their purchase of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC in 2020. Their journey with Wrexham was documented in the streaming show “Welcome to Wrexham,” showcasing their efforts to lead the club from fifth-tier mediocrity to contention for promotion. Although Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion in their first season under Reynolds and McElhenney, they secured a move to the fourth-tier EFL League Two by winning the league championship in their second season. Their dominant performance in the National League included leading the league in spending and achieving a record-breaking 111 points with a 34-9-3 record.

This investment in Alpine F1 Team marks another venture for Reynolds and McElhenney, who previously attempted to acquire a stake in the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. However, the Ottawa Senators were sold to another party for nearly $1 billion earlier this month. Michael B. Jordan also has experience in British soccer as he owns a stake in the Premier League club Bournemouth.

Who is Alpine F1?

Alpine F1 Team, formerly known as Renault has a history of success in Formula 1, winning championships in 2005 and 2006. However, in recent years, the team has settled into the middle of the table and underwent a rebranding from Renault to Alpine. Despite not achieving top positions in the Constructors’ Championship since 2016, Alpine consistently finishes between fourth and sixth place. The team has had notable drivers such as Fernando Alonso, who previously won the Drivers’ Championship with Renault, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hülkenberg, Carlos Sainz, and Jolyon Palmer. Alpine’s history in Formula 1 date back to 1977, and Renault has also achieved success as an engine supplier.

Currently, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are the team’s drivers. They are closely ranked in the drivers’ standings, with Ocon in eighth place with 29 points and Gasly in ninth place with 15 points. In the Constructors’ standings, Alpine currently sits in fifth place. Ocon’s third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix is the team’s sole podium result so far this season.

With their investment in Alpine F1 Team, Reynolds, McElhenney, and Jordan venture into a different realm of sports ownership, navigating the competitive and high-profile world of Formula 1 racing.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Racing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
New York Jets press conference

Jets May Be Tabbed For HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Despite Not Wanting “Spotlight”

Author image Colin Lynch  •  4min
Featured
French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Carlos Alcaraz Regains World #1 Ranking Over Novak Djokovic
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 25 2023
Featured
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
No Timetable Set For Aaron Judge Return From Toe Injury
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 25 2023
Featured
bpxdumurohbl7lomsjcf
The US Set to Host Club World Cup Featuring 32-Teams in 2025
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 24 2023
Featured
Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders
Assault Charges Against Raiders’ Davante Adams Dropped
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 24 2023
Featured
ivvzmpkcvmxy6aobfxam
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Confirms Home Run Derby Entry at Home Field
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 24 2023
Featured
OBYKDLO6ZZHBJO2GPFWOD232GE
LSU Football Vacates 37 Total Wins, Basketball Also on Probation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top