The sale for the Ottawa Senators is heating up as Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group are prepared to bid more than $1 billion to buy the sports franchise and the Canadian Tire Centre.

Reynolds and real estate mogul Christopher Bratty are among the final candidates bidding to buy the sports franchise. The final round of bids for the team will conclude on May 15.

Both Reynolds and Bratty have been very involved with the sale. Reynolds was spotted around the Senators in the final weeks of the season and has had meetings with Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe, along with the National Capital Commission, who own the LeBreton Flats land.

The consensus is that Reynolds and Bratty are committed to building a new rink downtown near the entertainment district on the LeBreton Flats land. The two are aggressively pursuing the deal and are willing to bid over $1 billion for the franchise, which would make it the highest sale price ever for an NHL team.

Reynolds and Remington Group Willing To Uphold Legacy

There’s no rock that has been left unturned by Reynolds and Bratty, both of whom have been in contact with the Melynk family. It seems that if the Melynk family would like a legacy piece, Reynolds and Bratty would be open to the idea.

The main priority for the new owners will be to obtain a new lease with the National Capital Commission to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats. There are indications that will finance the closing of the deal with Galatioto Sports Partners, the Melnyk Family and the NHL.

Reynolds Set to Bring Production Company to Ottawa

Similar to his series “Welcome to Wrexham”, Reynolds is prepared to bring his Los Angeles- based production, Maximum Effort, to Ottawa. The hope is to produce a series around the purchase of the Ottawa Senators and development of the new stadium.

After Bratty and Reynolds bought the Wrexham soccer club, the two have completely changed the franchise in two months. Not only has the team already made franchise history, its social media presence has gained 2.4 million followers in just 24 months along with the second season of the docuseries set to be released later this year. In two short years, the small soccer club has been promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

NHL Betting Guides 2023