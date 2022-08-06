Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes | Stone Age Fancied By O’Brien

The Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes is the big draw today at the New York track, with a $1m purse on offer. The Grade One race was won by the Irish-trained State Of Rest 12 months ago and this year we see another strong European presence with Godolphin’s Nations Pride and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Stone Age, who were 2nd and 3rd in the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes recently, entered.



What Time/Date Is The 2022 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes?

Run over 1 1 1/2f, the Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes is a Grade 1 race for 3 year-olds staged at Saratoga racecourse in New York

🕙Time: 6:20pm (US time)

📅Date: Saturday 6th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? State Of Rest won the Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes in 2021 (watch the race again below)

A Strong European Challenge From Stone Age and Nations Pride



The horse racing betting ahead of today's sees a decent European Challenge as 11 runners head to post for the $1m race at Saratoga Springs. The Joseph O'Brien camp in Ireland won the race 12 months ago with State Of Rest, but it's his father – Aidan O'Brien – who sends over a runner this year – Stone Age



This 3 year-old will be ridden by last year’s winning rider – John R Velazquez – and comes into the race off a fine third in the Caesars Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes last month. He ran on well that day after being drawn wide to only go down by a length at the line. A repeat of that effort should see this Galileo colt go close.

O’Brien said: “He was drawn wide at Belmont and that probably meant he got shuffled back a bit, but it looked like he came home very well. We were happy with him and how he kept going. We had dropped him back to a mile and a quarter last time after feeling he could have found the Derby trip at Epsom too far.”

We also see top UK jockey William Buick making the trip over to ride Nations Pride for the 'boys in blue' of Godolphin. This Charlie Appleby runner was second in the already mentioned Caesars Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes last time (beaten 3/4 lengths) and has to be a big player again here on that form.

His trainer, Charlie Appleby said, “Nations Pride ran a very creditable race in the Belmont Derby and has done well since. The team out in America have been pleased with his preparation and he has a nice draw in stall four. A repeat performance of his last run should hopefully make him the one to beat.”

Annapolis The Likely Saratoga Derby Favorite

This Todd Pletcher runner looks the one the others have to aim at though. Most horse racing betting firms have this 3 year-old as the Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes favorite. It's easy to see why too after winning three of her 4 career starts and was a easy winner last time at Belmont Park in the Listed Manila Stakes. He steps up in trip for the first time, with that last success coming over a mile, but ran on well enough to suggest there could be a lot more improvement to come. Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode the 2020 winner of this race (Domestic Spending) gets the leg-up.

Classic Causeway is another punters are sure to have on their radar after winning the Caesars Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes last time out and having Stone Age and Nations Pride in behind that day. Jockey Julien Leparoux keeps the ride too and having made all to take that last race we can expect similar tactics employed today. However, despite a bold bid on the cards, you just feel he might be more vulnerable this time and set the race up for a something coming off the pace.

2022 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes Full Runners

1 (1) Main Event

-12191

J: Jose L Ortiz

T: George Weaver

2 (2) Grand Sonata

-11234

J: Tyler Gaffalione

T: Todd Pletcher

3 (3) Emmanuel

1-1431

J: Flavien Prat

T: Todd Pletcher

4 (4) Nations Pride

1-1182

J: William Buick

T: Charlie Appleby

5 (5) Stolen Base

-32710

J: Dylan Davis

T: Michael J Maker

6 (6) Annapolis

11-21 3

J: Irad Ortiz Jr

T: Todd Pletcher

7 (7) Royal Patronage

8-8205

J: Joel Rosario

T: H Graham Motion

8 (8) Sy Dog

11-136

8 10

J: Manuel Franco

T: H Graham Motion

9 (9) Classic Causeway

110031 3

8 10

J: Julien R Leparoux

T: Kenneth McPeek

10 (10) Stone Age

2-1163

J: John R Velazquez

T: A P O’Brien

11 (11) Ethereal Road

127416

J: Luis Saez

T: D Wayne Lukas

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes Preview

Watch State Of Rest Winning The 2021 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes

