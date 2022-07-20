Scott Boras Upset Over Juan Soto’s All-Star Game Situation

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals might be the best young star in all of baseball. He had a great All-Star weekend that saw him win the 2022 Home Run Derby and was also offered nearly half a billion dollars about a week ago. The month of July has certainly been good for Soto, but the best is likely yet to come for the 23-year-old.

It sounds crazy to say this, but he might be having his worst year as a professional. He still hitting .250 and has belted 20 home runs, while leading the league in walks. There have been rumors that the Washington Nationals are likely going to trade him sometime in the near future, which is actually good for Soto and baseball fans.

We can’t allow him to get into a Mike Trout situation where he ends up riding his whole career with a team that isn’t going to win anything. He was fortunate enough to win with the Nationals earlier in his career, but it doesn’t look like Washington is going to be able to do something similar in the future.

Juan Soto All-Star Game Plane

As crazy as it sounds, the Washington Nationals actually made Juan Soto fly a charter plane to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. This isn’t the first incident that’s happened with another team making one of their star players fly to Los Angeles on a charter plane, but it shows how bad some of these organizations are run.

Boras told Sports Illustrated that the Nationals made Soto fly charter,

“The Atlanta Braves arrived [in Los Angeles] five hours earlier than Juan Soto did,” Boras said. “You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight and wait in an airport for two hours and get here at 1:30 in the morning and have to compete in the Home Run Derby. And that’s something that Major League Baseball did not take care of and that’s something that the Washington Nationals did not take care of.”

If the Washington Nationals are hoping to keep Juan Soto, this certainly isn’t going to make the young star happy.