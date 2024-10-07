Scottie Barnes Back at Camp After Attending to Personal Matter

Toronto Raptors All-Star, Scottie Barnes, is back at training camp after attending to a personal matter. It is not known what the matter was, and Barnes will most likely keep it private. However, the former Rookie of the Year seemed to be in good spirits in his return.

“I wasn’t here for a couple of days, and I think that’s what’s best,” Barnes said after practice Saturday. “Our decision.” “I just sat back, talked to coaches, talked to the staff and talked to the people that I’m really close with,” he said. “They helped with those things a lot. A lot of the things I do well come right into place when I step out there on the floor. I’m a really high communicator when I’m out there on the floor. I like talking. When I see things, I like talking about it as a team, as a unit. So, a lot of those things come naturally. You just got to keep working on it.”

The Raptors are aware they are in the midst of a rebuilding process and are keeping their expectations relatively low this coming season. However, they have high aspirations for Scottie Barnes who they have made their franchise cornerstone moving forward.

Scottie Barnes Returns to Raptors Training Camp

Scottie Barnes Looking to Take on an Advanced Leadership Role This Coming Season

Barnes will be expected to shoulder arguably the heaviest load of responsibility of his young career this year. Especially since he signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $270 million this offseason. With the departures of key veterans such as Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam last season, the Raptors are searching for someone to fill this void. For his career, Barnes has averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 total rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Given Barnes’ growth and development since his rookie year, there is a reason the team was comfortable making him the leader of their future.

Toronto’s Projection

As alluded to already, the Raptors are aware this year will be a learning season. GM Masaii Ujiri made this very clear recently along with center, Jakob Poeltl, expressing the same sentiment. Still, there is no reason to think that Barnes won’t take a step forward this season and potentially make another All-Star Team. If he continues to grow and polish his game, the Raptors could be back in playoff contention within the next few seasons. Especially if they are patient and draft well, which Ujiri is known for as a GM. All in all, expect Scottie Barnes to have another excellent individual season.