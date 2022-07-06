Scottish Open 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather Forecast

The 2022 Scottish Open begins this weekend with tee times starting as early as 2:15 a.m. ET. While the Open is just around the corner, the field is strong at the Renaissance Club with some of the top golfers in the world will be competing in North Berwick, United Kingdom. Not only will Scottish Open golfers have to adjust to link-style play but the weather will also be a major factor over the next few days. Scroll down below for more information on the 2022 Scottish Open tee times, featured groups, and weather forecast.

Scottish Open 2022 Field

The Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The last stop before the final Major Championship, the Scottish Open is a popular tune-up event for the world’s best golfers. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick highlight a field that features 14 of the top 15 golfers in the world. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas lead the field with the best odds to win the 2022 Scottish Open.

The only player missing in action this weekend will be Rory McIlroy, who competed in the JP McManus Pro-Am along with Tiger Woods.

Scottish Open 2022 Featured Groups for Round 1

The Scottish Open features several exciting groups in 2022.

While Rory McIlroy will be sitting out to gear up for The Open Championship, fans can catch Justin Thomas, Hideki Masuyama, and Tommy Fleetwood playing together at the Renaissance Club in Scotland this weekend. Another exciting featured group, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland are teeing off at 3:05 a.m.

Below, we’ll highlight all of the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at the Scottish Open.

2:55 a.m. ET: Joaquin Neimann, Haotong Li, Ewen Ferguson

3:05 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

3:15 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton

3:25 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard

7:55 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox

8:05 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8:15 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

8:25 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

8:35 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Moliinari

Scottish Open 2022 Tee Times

PGA Tour fans will have to get up early to catch the early action at the Scottish Open.

Tee times will begin on Thursday morning at 2:15 ET. Justin Harding and Adrain Otageui will tee off at hole No. 1 while Troy Merritt, Nino Bertasio, and Sean Crocker will tee off at hole No. 10 to get the tournament started.

For a breakdown of all of the Scottish Open tee times for Round 1, scroll down below.

2:15 a.m. Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui 2:15 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Nino Bertasio, Sean Crocker 2:25 a.m. Chris Kirk, David Lipsky, Jason Scrivener 2:25 a.m.* Alex Smalley, Jamie Donaldson, Rikard Karlberg 2:35 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joohyung Kim 2:35 a.m.* Harris English, Aaron Rai, Victor Perez 2:45 a.m. Brandon Wu, Scott Hend, Andy Sullivan 2:45 a.m.* Russell Knox, Luke Donald, Rasmus Hojgaard 2:55 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Ashun Wu 2:55 a.m.* Joaquin Niemann, Haotong Li, Ewen Ferguson 3:05 a.m. K.H. Lee, Sebastian Soderberg, Johannes Veerman 3:05 a.m.* Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 3:15 a.m. Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen, Mikko Korhonen 3:15 a.m.* Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton 3:25 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Krisoffer Broberg, Steven Brown 3:25 a.m.* Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard 3:35 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Jonathan Caldwell, Daniel van Tonder 3:35 a.m.* Corey Conners, Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester 3:45 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Dylan Frittelli, Sami Valimaki 3:45 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, Alexander Bjork, Grant Forrest 3:55 a.m. Gary Woodland, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Buido Migliozzi 3:55 a.m.* Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Stephen Gallacher 4:05 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Mito Pereira, Shubhankar Sharma 4:05 a.m.* Wyndham Clark, Chris Wood, Matthieu Pavon 4:15 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Jordan 4:15 a.m.* Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Jazz Janewattananond 4:25 a.m. Ryan Armour, Marc Warren, Matthew Southgate 7:25 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Maximilian Kieffer, Jaekyeong Lee 7:25 a.m.* Branden Grace, Ian Poulter 7:35 a.m. Harold Varner III, Cameron Young, Daniel Gavins 7:35 a.m.* Maverick McNealy, Matt Wallace, Thomas Detry 7:45 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington 7:45 a.m.* Kury Kitayama, James Morrison, Jordan L Smith 7:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox 7:55 a.m.* Anirban Lahiri, Brandon Stone, Connor Syme 8:05 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre 8:05 a.m.* Robert Streb, Thomas Bjorn, Marcus Kinhult 8:15 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris 8:15 a.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Kalle Samooja, Marcus Armitage 8:25 a.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood 8:25 a.m.* Lucas Glover, Marc Leishman, John Catlin 8:35 a.m. Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Moliinari 8:35 a.m.* Nick Watney, Nacho Elvire, Thriston Lawrence 8:45 a.m. Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:45 a.m.* Sebastian Munoz, Jorge Campillo, Joachim B Hansen 8:55 a.m. Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett 8:55 a.m.* Nick Taylor, Francesco Laporta, Jeff Winther 9:05 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren, Adri Arnaus 9:05 a.m.* Richie Ramsay, Andrea Pavan, Antoine Rozner 9:15 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, David Horsey, Joakim Lagergren 9:15 a.m.* Brian Harman, David Horsey, Joakim Lagergren 9:25 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Wil Besseling, Maverick Antcliff 9:25 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Fabrizio Zanotti, Masahiro Kawamure 9:35 a.m.* Andrew Novak, Edoardo Molinari, Bio Kim

Scottish Open 2022 Weather Forecast

The Renaissance Club is right on the coast of the North Sea, which means the wind is always a factor.

This weekend, while there are low chances of rain, the Scottish Open field is up against some windy conditions, with wind gusts up to 34 mph.

Check out the chart below for the 2022 Scottish Open weather forecast.