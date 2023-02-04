After a career year, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is set to become a free agent this March. However, Smith has begun contract talks with Seattle, and the Pro Bowl quarterback shared a positive update on those discussions with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“We’ve had talks and we’re in the process of getting all that settled right now,” Smith said from the Pro Bowl. “It’s looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously, those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it’s a business as well, so we’ve got to take care of business and then we’ll get back to the football.”

Smith Coming Off Best Year Of His Career

Entering his 10th NFL season, Smith signed a one-year deal to compete with quarterback Drew Lock for the starting position after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Smith was seen as a bridge quarterback for the franchise.

Smith won the quarterback competition, and never gave it up. In Week 1 against Wilson’s Broncos, Smith threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a Seahawkws victory 17-16.

Overall, Smith threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Smith led the league in completion percentage at 69.8%.

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Seahawks exceeded expectations and finished the year 9-8, qualifying for the playoffs as the seventh seed. The Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers 41-23.

Smith Could Be Franchise Tagged

If Smith and the Seahawks can not reach a deal, Seattle could use the franchise tag on Smith. If Smith plays on the franchise tag, the veteran quarterback will make $32.4 million in 2023.

In the end, Smith loves Seattle and told The Pivot Podcast that he believes things will work.

“I love Seattle,” Smith said. “We have a great relationship and I think we’ll work things out.”