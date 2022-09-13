NFL News and Rumors

Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Carted Off With Serious Injury

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
jamal-adams
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Seattle Seahawks safety suffered a serious injury to his left knee in season opening win against the Denver Broncos.

It’s the third season in a row that looks like it will be impacted by serious injury for Adams. The 26-year-old was injured on a play where he blitzed and pressured newly-acquired Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, Adams didn’t get a sack from the play, but instead forced an incompletion, whilst also injuring himself.

Adams signed a new $70 million contract before last season, the most for a safety in NFL history, so he’s not really had the chance to prove his worth after battling through multiple injuries.

Head Coach Pete Carroll said “He hurt his knee tonight. Not a typical knee injury, his quadriceps got damaged some tonight. He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”

Recovery after surgery on a torn quad tendon can take up to six months to recover, so it could be yet another season ending injury for the 26-year-old.

Fellow safety Quandre Diggs and good friend of Adams had something to say on the matter, “This guy’s had a hell of a camp, he’s had a hell of an offseason, and you hate to see it, especially with Jamal being one of my closest friends, it’s tough.”

The Seahawks got off to the perfect start on Monday Night Football beating the Broncos 17-16.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks News - Seattle Seahawks News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL

NFL Great Tom Brady Is Set To Retire (Again) At The End Of The Season

Author image joshstedman  •  6min
NFL News and Rumors
Monday Night Football: Damien Lewis, Ken Walker among inactive
Monday Night Football: Damien Lewis, Ken Walker among inactives
Author image James Foglio  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
Author image James Foglio  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants Saquon Barkley on win: "It's just one game, to be honest"
Giants’ Saquon Barkley on win: “It’s just one game, to be honest”
Author image James Foglio  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to miss 6 to 8 weeks
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to miss 6 to 8 weeks
Author image James Foglio  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
T.J. Houshmandzadeh: "Joe Burrow's a top-five quarterback"
T.J. Houshmandzadeh: “Joe Burrow’s a top-five quarterback”
Author image James Foglio  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
1047176864-850x560
Super Bowl LVII Odds After First NFL Sunday | Bills Remain Favorites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top