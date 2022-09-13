Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Carted Off With Serious Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety suffered a serious injury to his left knee in season opening win against the Denver Broncos.

It’s the third season in a row that looks like it will be impacted by serious injury for Adams. The 26-year-old was injured on a play where he blitzed and pressured newly-acquired Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, Adams didn’t get a sack from the play, but instead forced an incompletion, whilst also injuring himself.

Jamal Adams limped off the field after tackling Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/2QVl5uf6xj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2022

Adams signed a new $70 million contract before last season, the most for a safety in NFL history, so he’s not really had the chance to prove his worth after battling through multiple injuries.

Head Coach Pete Carroll said “He hurt his knee tonight. Not a typical knee injury, his quadriceps got damaged some tonight. He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll told reporters that safety Jamal Adams suffered “a serious injury” to his quad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

Recovery after surgery on a torn quad tendon can take up to six months to recover, so it could be yet another season ending injury for the 26-year-old.

Fellow safety Quandre Diggs and good friend of Adams had something to say on the matter, “This guy’s had a hell of a camp, he’s had a hell of an offseason, and you hate to see it, especially with Jamal being one of my closest friends, it’s tough.”

The Seahawks got off to the perfect start on Monday Night Football beating the Broncos 17-16.