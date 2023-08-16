The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.
In O’Malley’s last fight, he won a split decision against the former bantamweight champ Petr Yan in a closely contested fight between two of the best bantamweights the UFC has to offer. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $356,000
Sean O’Malley’s Net Worth
Sean O’Malley hasn’t been in the UFC for as long as a time as his counterpart Sterling, he has made an estimated $1.5 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.
Sean O’Malley has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Montana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017.
Sean O’Malley’s UFC Record
Sean O’Malley holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-1 which includes 10 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 8-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 292.
Sean O’Malley’s Next Fight
Sean O’Malley will fight the king of the bantamweight division the UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a 5-round main event title fight this Saturday at UFC 292. This fight will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sean O’Malley (+215) making him the big underdog.
Sean O’Malley’s, Height, Weight, Wife
Sean O’Malley fights out of Scottsdale, Arizona but is originally from Helena, Montana.
He is happily married to his wife Danya Gonzalez
- Age: 28
- Born: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Height: 5’11″
- Weight: 135 pounds
- Reach: 72″
- Coach/Trainer: Tim Welch
