Sebastian Korda Defeated Ben Shelton In Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals

Wendi Oliveros
Sebastian Korda

The first all-American quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters since 2017 lived up to the pre-match hype.

Sebastian Korda, 23, and Ben Shelton, 21, have never played each other on the ATP Tour.

Both had career-milestone wins in the previous rounds to get here; Korda took out Daniil Medvedev, and Shelton defeated Jannik Sinner.

In the end, Korda prevailed in the nearly three-hour three-set match.

What was great about the match besides the quality of tennis was the sportsmanship and respect each has for the other.

Shelton was all smiles at the net and talking with Korda after congratulating him on the win.

Another example happened when Korda wanted to challenge a point, and the umpire claimed it was too late because he did not see or hear him requesting it.

Shelton told the umpire he saw that Korda was motioning for it and said to give him the challenge.

There are people who find Shelton to be too emotional and perhaps cocky during his matches; a close look at his behavior at this match may convince them otherwise.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
