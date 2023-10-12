The first all-American quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters since 2017 lived up to the pre-match hype.

Sebastian Korda, 23, and Ben Shelton, 21, have never played each other on the ATP Tour.

Both had career-milestone wins in the previous rounds to get here; Korda took out Daniil Medvedev, and Shelton defeated Jannik Sinner.

In the end, Korda prevailed in the nearly three-hour three-set match.

SEBI SURVIVES IN SHANGHAI 🙌 Korda defeats Shelton and will face Hurkacz for a spot in the final!#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/zCawk9X4IF — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 12, 2023

What was great about the match besides the quality of tennis was the sportsmanship and respect each has for the other.

Shelton was all smiles at the net and talking with Korda after congratulating him on the win.

Ben Shelton & Sebastian Korda just left it all out there for almost 3 hours. Great sportsmanship. Great tennis. The first All American Masters QF since 2017… It was worth the wait. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h2pYiHdJc4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 12, 2023

Another example happened when Korda wanted to challenge a point, and the umpire claimed it was too late because he did not see or hear him requesting it.

Shelton told the umpire he saw that Korda was motioning for it and said to give him the challenge.

Great sportsmanship from Ben Shelton. Sebastian Korda wanted to challenge a ball, but the umpire said it was too late. Umpire to Korda: “I didn’t hear you. You have to make it loud.” Ben to umpire: “I saw him. You can give him the challenge.” Love this. pic.twitter.com/qPbiKbguTS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 12, 2023

There are people who find Shelton to be too emotional and perhaps cocky during his matches; a close look at his behavior at this match may convince them otherwise.

