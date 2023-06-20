The tennis world continues to be elated by Venus William’s win over Camila Giorgi on Monday at Birmingham.

For Venus, it is obvious how much the win meant to her particularly against a Top 50 player like Giorgi when she is 43 years old and had an injury during the match.

Her sister Serena knows how important it was to her also.

That’s why she took to Instagram to congratulate her sister.

From there, a funny sibling exchange transpired.

What Was Said

On her Instagram story, Serena shared the picture of a jubilant Venus taken seconds after her victory.

Venus’s fist is clenched, and she is letting out the emotions from her win.

Serena wrote: “Goooo @venuswilliams.”

Because sisters have to poke at each other, she did not just let it at that.

She then wrote:

“This is how @venuswilliams used to punch me lol”

Venus posted it on her Instagram story and like a typical big sister, she had the last word.

She said:

“I was missing you so hard before I saw this @serenawilliams”

She followed it up with two laughing emojis.

We Could Not Love This More

It is truly amazing that both accomplished as much as they did in the game of tennis.

And Venus is not done yet.

Both supported each other so faithfully during their playing careers.

Their biggest struggle was playing each other, particularly in Grand Slams.

Otherwise, there never seemed to be tension between them.

Both also built successful lives off the court despite starting to play tennis as kids.

They are educated and have outside businesses and interests beyond the tennis court.

Neither fell into the trap of being among bad influences or having dangerous habits.

It seems unlikely that we will see a sister combination of this caliber ever again in professional sports between their accomplishments and genuine love, respect, and even the occasional ribbing of each other.

