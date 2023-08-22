Serena Williams Gives Birth To Daughter Adira River Ohanian

American tennis legend Serena Williams recently gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian.

Willliams’s husband Alexis Ohanian sent out a grateful tweet reporting that everyone is happy and healthy.

He wrote:

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanianto her baby sister.”

The family of four is featured in one of his pictures, and everyone is beaming with happiness.

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

41-year-old Serena walked away from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open as the undisputed greatest women’s player of all time.

She capped off her career by playing singles and doubles with sister Venus in New York.

Serena and Venus Williams at the US Open 1997 vs. 2022 pic.twitter.com/XjoXBSIoNw — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 2, 2022



She surprised the world with her second pregnancy announcement in May when she appeared at the MET Gala.

Serena Williams’ Met Gala look is one for the ages 😍 She’s announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian 🤍 (h/t serenawilliams/IG) pic.twitter.com/2A6rbbM93e — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2023

A recent gender reveal hosted by Alexis let everyone know the household was gaining another girl though there was some trickery involved at first.

Serena Williams’ husband pranked her during a gender reveal party for her second child pic.twitter.com/4rIOSPJo1D — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2023

Big sister Olympia will turn six in a few weeks.

Congratulations to the Williams-Ohanian family!

