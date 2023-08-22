Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Gives Birth To Daughter Adira River Ohanian

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Serena Williams

American tennis legend Serena Williams recently gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian.

Willliams’s husband Alexis Ohanian sent out a grateful tweet reporting that everyone is happy and healthy.

He wrote:

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanianto her baby sister.”

The family of four is featured in one of his pictures, and everyone is beaming with happiness.

 

41-year-old Serena walked away from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open as the undisputed greatest women’s player of all time.

She capped off her career by playing singles and doubles with sister Venus in New York.


She surprised the world with her second pregnancy announcement in May when she appeared at the MET Gala.

A recent gender reveal hosted by Alexis let everyone know the household was gaining another girl though there was some trickery involved at first.

Big sister Olympia will turn six in a few weeks.

Congratulations to the Williams-Ohanian family!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

