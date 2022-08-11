Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Loses 2nd Round Match At Canadian Open

Serena Williams inched one step closer to retirement on Wednesday.

After making a retirement announcement on Tuesday, Williams went on to lose her second-round match in Toronto at the Canadian Open.

Upon taking the court, Williams was greeted by a standing ovation by the crowd but she kept her game face on ahead of her match versus Belinda Bencic.

However, Williams didn’t bring her A-game on Wednesday, falling short 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

After the match, Williams addressed the crowd.

“A lot of emotions, obviously,” Williams said following the second-round match.

The Canadian Open was supposed to serve as a hard court tune-up for Williams, who is expected to play in the US Open later this month.

How Many Tennis Matches Does Serena Have Left?

It remains to be seen how much tennis Williams has left in her.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has accomplished just about everything that an athlete can in their respective sport.

Not only is Serena the most decorated women’s tennis player ever, but she also sits atop the WTA prize money list with over $92 million in career earnings.

After a long road to recovery following an injury at last year’s Wimbledon, Williams appears to be ready for the next chapter in her life.

US Open Could Be Serena Williams’ Final Farewell

Williams, a three-time champion in Canada, could be headed towards the final tournament of her career.

After losing at the Canadian Open, Williams seemed to be focused on moving on

“It’s been a pretty interesting 24 hours,” Williams said after Wednesday’s match.

“I’m terrible at goodbyes,” she added, “but goodbye, Toronto!”

While Williams did not publicly say that the US Open would be her final event, it would be a fitting farewell for the greatest women’s tennis player ever.

Williams has won six singles titles at Flushing Meadows. She won her first in 1999 but hasn’t won one since 2014.

The 2022 US Open begins on Aug. 29.

Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
