Tennis News and Rumors

Top-100 Women’s Tennis Players in Career WTA Earnings

Gia Nguyen
Top-100 Tennis Players in Career WTA Earnings

Women’s tennis has been dominated by the Williams sisters since the 2000s. For over two decades, Serena and Venus Williams have taken their turn at No.1, racking up over $136 million in combined career earnings on the WTA Tour.

With over $94 million in prize money, Serena Williams is the highest-paid women’s tennis player of all time. While she has 23 Grand Slam titles to back that up, her sister, Venus, is the second highest-paid tennis player with $42 million in career WTA earnings.

After Serena, the WTA prize money list drops off dramatically with Venus, and Simona Halep ($38 million) rounding out the top three.

Read on to learn more about the top tennis players in career WTA earnings and where they rank on the WTA prize money list.

The Top-10 Highest Paid Women’s Tennis Players Ever

When it comes to women’s tennis, most people associate Serena Williams as the greatest female tennis player of all time.

Not only did she dominate the circuit during the Open Era with 23 Grand Slam wins, but Williams is also by far the highest-paid women’s tennis player ever. In fact, she sits fourth overall on the list of highest-paid tennis players ever, regardless of gender.

In addition to her singles’ success, Serena also did damage with her sister, Venus, on the doubles circuit, which helped both of them ascend to the top of the WTA prize money list.

After Venus, there are a few active female players that are on the list, including Simona Halep, who ranks third all-time at the age of 30.

Since the ATP and WTA didn’t start paying equal amounts in prize money until 2007, some accomplished women’s tennis players, including Steffi Graf, failed to make the top-10 list in career earnings.

Below, we’ll break down the top 10 highest-paid women’s tennis players of all time.

1. Serena Williams — $94,524,403

serena williams is no.1 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings

The best women’s tennis player of all time, Serena Williams leads the WTA earnings list as the highest-paid player ever.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in the Open Era. She has been ranked the world No.1 for 319 weeks during her career, including 186 consecutive weeks, which is a joint record.

With $94,524,403 in WTA earnings, Williams has made more money on the tennis court than any other female that has ever played the game.

2. Venus Williams — $42,280,540

venus williams is no.2 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings

A former No.1 player in both women’s singles and doubles, Venus is Serena’s older sister and was the first Williams to make her mark on the WTA tour.

She turned pro in 1994 and reached her first major final three years later at the 1997 US Open.

In 2000, Williams finally broke through and captured her first two major championships at the US Open and Wimbledon. That year, Venus also won the 2000 Olympic Gold medals in women’s singles tennis.

With seven grand slam singles titles, Williams has earned a cool $42,280,540 during her WTA career, second only to her sister.

3. Simona Halep — $38,973,074

Simona Halep is no.3 on top 100 tennis players in women's earnings

Simona Halep was ranked within the top 10 for 373 consecutive weeks from 2014 to 2021, marking the eighth-longest streak in WTA history.

She never dropped below fourth in the rankings during that seven-year span, which helped her amass quite a substantial sum on the tennis court.

At just age 30, Halep has 23 WTA Tour singles titles and two grand slam championships, making her a prime candidate to continue to climb up the list.

After the Williams sisters, Halep is next on the list of the highest-paid female tennis players ever with $38,973,074 in earnings.

4. Maria Sharapova — $38,777,962

Maria Sharapova is no.4 on top 100 tennis in female earnings

A former No.1 women’s tennis player, Maria Sharapova spent 21 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in 2005.

She is just 1 out of 10 female tennis players to ever complete a career Grand Slam.

In total, Sharapova has 36 titles, including a Tour final and five major championships. She retired in 2020 with $38,777,962 in career earnings from the WTA, good for fourth all-time.

5. Caroline Wozniacki — $35,233,415

Caroline Wozniacki is no.5 on top 100 on highest paid females of all time

One of the best defensive female tennis players in the Open Era, Carolina Wozniacki ended her career with 30 WTA singles titles.

Wozniacki was the first Danish player to ever win a Grand Slam in 2018 at the Australian Open.

Throughout her career, Wozniacki has managed to earn $35,233,415. She sits fifth on the all-time highest-paid women’s tennis players.

6. Victoria Azarenka — $34,449,618

Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 highest paid women's tennis players

Another former world No. 1, Victoria Azarenka is the first Belarusian tennis player to ever win a Grand Slam tournament.

Azarenka won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013. She was also a three-time finalist at the US Open and won 21 WTA singles titles during her career.

The Belarusian tennis player has earned an estimated $34,449,618 to date on the WTA Tour.

7. Petra Kvitova — $34,038,675

Petra Kvitova is no.7 on top 100 in highest paid female tennis players

The winner of 29 WTA singles titles and a two-time Wimbledon Champion, Petra Kvitova sits as the seventh highest-paid female tennis player of all time.

While she peaked at No.2 in the world rankings in October 2011, Kvitova was the first player born in the 1990s to ever win a major championship.

Kvitova has earned $34,038,675 in her career so far.

8. Angelique Kerber — $31,731,652

Angelique Kerber is No.8 on top 100 female tennis players of all time

Angelique Kerber broke out in 2011 after reaching the US Open semifinals as the 92 ranked player in the world.

Since then, she’s won 14 WTA Tour titles, including three major championships. While she missed the French Open to finish off the career Grand Slam, Kerber has advanced to the quarterfinal twice at Roland-Garros in 2012 and 2018.

The 34-year-old tennis player has earned $31,725,452 in her career, good for eighth in all-time earnings on the WTA Tour.

9. Agnieszka Radwanska — $27,683,807

Agnieszka Radwanska is No. 9 on Top-100 women's tennis players off all time

While she’s never won a Grand Slam, Agnieszka Radwanska was known for her spatial awareness and ability to make intelligent use of the court.

In her career, she’s won 20 career singles titles, two doubles titles, and won the WTA Finals in 2015.

She sits ninth in all-time career earnings on the women’s circuit at $27,683,807.

10. Svetlana Kuznetsova —$25,816,890

Svetlana Kuznetsova is No. 10 on Top-100 highest paid female tennis players

A singles and doubles Grand Slam winner, Svetlana Kuznetsova sits 10th on the list with $25,816,890 in prize money on the WTA Tour.

Kuznetsova turned pro in 2000 and has won 18 career titles over her 22-year career.

While she’s currently inactive, Kuznetsova has won the French Open in 2009 and US Open in 2004.

Top-100 WTA Tour Prize Money List

Rank Player Earnings
1 Serena Williams 94,524,403
2 Venus Williams 42,280,540
3 Simona Halep 38,973,074
4 Maria Sharapova 38,777,962
5 Caroline Wozniacki 35,233,415
6 Victoria Azarenka 34,449,618
7 Petra Kvitova 34,038,675
8 Angelique Kerber 31,731,652
9 Agnieszka Radwanska 27,683,807
10 Svetlana Kuznetsova 25,816,890
11 Martina Hingis 24,749,074
12 Kim Clijsters 24,545,194
13 GarbiÑe Muguruza 24,394,049
14 Ashleigh Barty 23,829,070
15 Karolina Pliskova 23,543,689
16 Lindsay Davenport 22,166,338
17 Steffi Graf 21,895,277
18 Martina Navratilova 21,626,089
19 Elina Svitolina 21,418,949
20 Naomi Osaka 21,050,567
21 Justine Henin 20,863,335
22 Samantha Stosur 19,976,373
23 Jelena Jankovic 19,089,259
24 Arantxa Sanchez-vicario 16,942,639
25 Sloane Stephens 16,923,458
26 Na Li 16,709,074
27 Vera Zvonareva 15,567,264
28 Ana Ivanovic 15,510,787
29 AmÉlie Mauresmo 15,022,476
30 Monica Seles 14,891,762
31 Elena Dementieva 14,867,436
32 Madison Keys 14,537,182
33 Flavia Pennetta 14,197,886
34 Sara Errani 13,782,441
35 Dominika Cibulkova 13,725,520
36 Ekaterina Makarova 13,229,362
37 Elena Vesnina 13,011,023
38 Kristina Mladenovic 12,923,702
39 Lucie Safarova 12,637,555
40 Nadia Petrova 12,466,924
41 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 12,346,349
42 Barbora Strycova 12,057,534
43 Caroline Garcia 11,968,795
44 Carla SuÁrez Navarro 11,920,116
45 Roberta Vinci 11,808,215
46 Kiki Bertens 11,653,189
47 Conchita MartÍnez 11,527,976
48 Francesca Schiavone 11,324,245
49 Iga Swiatek 11,256,371
50 Jana Novotna 11,249,284
51 Jelena Ostapenko 11,107,752
52 Marion Bartoli 11,055,114
53 Dinara Safina 10,585,640
54 Aryna Sabalenka 10,505,325
55 Daniela Hantuchova 10,436,407
56 Belinda Bencic 10,238,429
57 Jennifer Capriati 10,206,639
58 Elise Mertens 10,103,277
59 Su-wei Hsieh 10,086,652
60 Lisa Raymond 10,026,421
61 Johanna Konta 10,008,175
62 Julia Goerges 9,913,953
63 Mary Pierce 9,793,119
64 Shuai Peng 9,617,653
65 AlizÉ Cornet 9,085,256
66 Chris Evert 8,896,195
67 Gabriela Sabatini 8,785,850
68 Andrea Petkovic 8,650,840
69 Patty Schnyder 8,570,478
70 Daria Kasatkina 8,546,679
71 Shuai Zhang 8,460,105
72 Timea Babos 8,246,435
73 Anastasija Sevastova 8,230,671
74 Katarina Srebotnik 8,183,702
75 Bethanie Mattek-sands 8,136,019
76 Ai Sugiyama 8,128,125
77 Katerina Siniakova 8,125,474
78 Sofia Kenin 7,903,600
79 Bianca Andreescu 7,830,147
80 Coco Vandeweghe 7,794,386
81 Natasha Zvereva 7,792,503
82 Cara Black 7,730,800
83 Kaia Kanepi 7,698,874
84 Anett Kontaveit 7,464,976
85 Barbora Krejcikova 7,463,481
86 Sorana Cirstea 7,229,461
87 Sania Mirza 7,187,924
88 Sabine Lisicki 7,149,517
89 Maria Sakkari 6,969,965
90 Maria Kirilenko 6,855,919
91 Petra Martic 6,738,637
92 Yaroslava Shvedova 6,717,223
93 Eugenie Bouchard 6,685,018
94 Irina-camelia Begu 6,671,340
95 Timea Bacsinszky 6,665,011
96 Nathalie Tauziat 6,650,093
97 Monica Niculescu 6,594,606
98 Helena Sukova 6,391,245
99 Liezel Huber 6,303,795
100 Ons Jabeur 6,244,914
Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Top-100 Tennis Players in Career Earnings

Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Women’s Tennis Players Paid 34% Less Than Top ATP Players
Women’s Tennis Players Paid 34% Less Than Top ATP Players
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is at the Forefront of Tennis’ Teenage Revolution
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 5 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 26 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
With $158M in Career Earnings, Djokovic Tops Tennis Prize Money List
At $158M in Career Earnings, Djokovic Tops Tennis Prize Money List
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 28 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams and Venus Williams to play at the 2022 National Bank Open
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2022
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 21 2022
More News