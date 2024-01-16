Tennis News and Rumors

Seventeen Americans reach the second round of the 2024 Australian Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Amanda Anisimova

As the second round of the 2024 Australian Open starts on Tuesday, there will be 17 Americans participating. Among the 17, are nine Americans in the women’s singles draw, and eight Americans in the men’s singles draw.

The nine American women are 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey, 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida; Caroline Dolehide of Hinsdale, Illinois; 2023 United States Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff of Delray Beach, Florida; McCartney Kessler of Calhoun, Georgia; 27th ranked Emma Navarro of Charleston, South Carolina; Alycia Parks of Atlanta, Georgia; the fifth seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York; and 2017 United States Open champion Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida.

In the first round, Anisimova upset the 13th seed Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, Collins delivered an impressive win, as she beat three-time grand slam Angelique Kerber of Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Kerber won the 2016 Australian Open and United States Open, and 2018 Wimbledon. She returned to tennis earlier this year after taking a leave of absence due to pregnancy.

The eight American men are Christopher Eubanks of Atlanta, Georgia; qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic of New York City, New York; 12th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California; 29th seed Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida; Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, California; 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey; 16th seed Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia; and 17th seed and 2022 United States Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Of the eight American men to move on, the most notable win came by Shelton, as he beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, 7-5. Bautista Agut was a very formidable opponent, as he has reached the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals, and has been ranked as high as number nine in the world. He accomplished that feat last on November 4, 2019.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Jeremy Freeborn

