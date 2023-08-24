Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Moves To The Volume

Shannon Sharpe has found a new home for his podcast, Club Shay Shay, on The Volume.

Shannon Sharpe Partners With The Volume

Sharpe is partnering with The Volume, a digital media network founded by his former FS1 colleague Colin Cowherd.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said in a statement to THR. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

The Volume is now the home of Club Shay Shay, Sharpe’s popular podcast with 1.25 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million views per month.

Sharpe’s media company, Shay Shay Media, will also produce new programming with The Volume.

Shannon Sharpe Set To Make Another Announcement on August 24

Tune in & stay tuned in 🎧 Tomorrow & Thursday 8/23-24th!!! You said you missed me? Well get ready to say “Welcome Back” 🎥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/IGxUls2EI9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 23, 2023

Sharpe teased on Twitter that he will make another announcement on Thursday, August 24.

Last week, The NY Post reported that Sharpe is set to join First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays during the Fall to debate against Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe and Smith have publicly expressed interest in a partnership.

After the report surfaced about Sharpe joining First Take, Smith said on his podcast that it was a bit “premature” since the former Undisputed host had yet to make it official.

However, Smith remained confident that a deal would happen.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023