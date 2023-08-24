News

Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Moves To The Volume

Dan Girolamo
NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet

Shannon Sharpe has found a new home for his podcast, Club Shay Shay, on The Volume.

Shannon Sharpe Partners With The Volume

Sharpe is partnering with The Volume, a digital media network founded by his former FS1 colleague Colin Cowherd.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said in a statement to THR. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

The Volume is now the home of Club Shay Shay, Sharpe’s popular podcast with 1.25 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million views per month.

Sharpe’s media company, Shay Shay Media, will also produce new programming with The Volume.

Shannon Sharpe Set To Make Another Announcement on August 24

Sharpe teased on Twitter that he will make another announcement on Thursday, August 24.

Last week, The NY Post reported that Sharpe is set to join First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays during the Fall to debate against Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe and Smith have publicly expressed interest in a partnership.

After the report surfaced about Sharpe joining First Take, Smith said on his podcast that it was a bit “premature” since the former Undisputed host had yet to make it official.

However, Smith remained confident that a deal would happen.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

