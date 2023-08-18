Shannon Sharpe has found a new home at ESPN as the media personality will join First Take, NY Post’s Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel reported on Thursday.

Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith On First Take

NEWS: Shannon Sharpe to First Take, The Post has learned (with the great Glasspiegel @sportsrapport)https://t.co/yMov5i4C5Y — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 17, 2023

The NY Post reported that Sharpe is set to join First Take and debate against Stephen A. Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays during football season.

Both Sharpe and Smith expressed interest in joining forces on First Take, with Smith publicly declaring that he wants the Pro Football Hall of Famer on his show.

With a part-time role on First Take, Sharpe can sign elsewhere for his other business ventures, including his popular Club Shay Shay podcast. Sharpe has been in discussions with FanDuel to join the gambling company after Pat McAfee left for ESPN.

Sharpe exited FS1’s Undisputed in June after seven years alongside Skip Bayless. Undisputed has elected to hire a rotating set of panelists to replace Sharpe, including Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols, and Lil Wayne.

Stephen A. Smith Says Shannon Sharpe Has Not Signed A Contract

Smith addressed the Sharpe news on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show. Although he has a “smile on his face” because of his admiration for Sharpe, Smith said the deal is not official.

“Here’s the issue. We don’t [have Sharpe],” Smith said on his podcast. “It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take. It has not happened yet.”

Despite the disappointing update, Smith is still confident that a deal for Sharpe “will happen.”

“I still believe it will happen,” Smith said. “I think it needs to happen, and I have no doubt that I’m gonna exhaust any means I have available to me to make it happen.”

