News

Shannon Sharpe Joining First Take, Will Debate Stephen A. Smith Twice A Week

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe has found a new home at ESPN as the media personality will join First Take, NY Post’s Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel reported on Thursday.

Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith On First Take

The NY Post reported that Sharpe is set to join First Take and debate against Stephen A. Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays during football season.

Both Sharpe and Smith expressed interest in joining forces on First Take, with Smith publicly declaring that he wants the Pro Football Hall of Famer on his show.

With a part-time role on First Take, Sharpe can sign elsewhere for his other business ventures, including his popular Club Shay Shay podcast. Sharpe has been in discussions with FanDuel to join the gambling company after Pat McAfee left for ESPN.

Sharpe exited FS1’s Undisputed in June after seven years alongside Skip Bayless. Undisputed has elected to hire a rotating set of panelists to replace Sharpe, including Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols, and Lil Wayne.

Stephen A. Smith Says Shannon Sharpe Has Not Signed A Contract

Smith addressed the Sharpe news on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show. Although he has a “smile on his face” because of his admiration for Sharpe, Smith said the deal is not official.

“Here’s the issue. We don’t [have Sharpe],” Smith said on his podcast. “It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take. It has not happened yet.”

Despite the disappointing update, Smith is still confident that a deal for Sharpe “will happen.”

“I still believe it will happen,” Smith said. “I think it needs to happen, and I have no doubt that I’m gonna exhaust any means I have available to me to make it happen.”

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Sage Steele

Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After Settling Lawsuit

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 16 2023
News
Skip Bayless
Report: Fox Unimpressed With Skip Bayless’ New Undisputed Cast
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 16 2023
News
NFL PUP List 2023- 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start- Breece Hall
Breece Hall Expected to be Ready by Week One
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 15 2023
News
shawn marion, amare stoudemire, steve nash, leandro barbosa
Suns to Retire Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudamire’s Jerseys
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 13 2023
News
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments
Ravens Reportedly Offer Contract to Jadeveon Clowney
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 12 2023
News
rachel nichols
Rachel Nichols To Join FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 9 2023
News
ESPN logo
ESPN To Launch ESPN BET With PENN Entertainment
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top